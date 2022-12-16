Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 7:27 PM

Two teens killed outside Chicago high school

By Matt Bernardini
Police said two teens were killed Friday afternoon in a shooting outside a high school in Chicago. Photo from Fox32 Chicago
Police said two teens were killed Friday afternoon in a shooting outside a high school in Chicago. Photo from Fox32 Chicago

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Two kids were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school on the West Side of Chicago on Friday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School, just as classes were dismissed for the day, officials said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Advertisement

One boy was dead on arrival at Stroger Hospital and another boy died after being brought there in "traumatic arrest," officials said. Two other teens - a boy and a girl - were in less serious condition at the hospital, officials said.

Police were told a suspect in a black mask, black hoodie and black North Face jacket was seen running west on Cermak Road and north of Ashland Avenue.

Juarez went on lockdown after the shooting, but police gave an all-clear around 3:30 p.m.

As students were allowed to leave, several of the school's social studies teachers waited outside, checking in with them.

"I don't know how they're doing," said one of the teachers, who's been teaching at the school for 8 years. "It sucks. You hear about shootings around the city but then it comes to where you are."

Advertisement

The school held a community event earlier Friday with food and performances from the school's dance and drum teams, with free hams handed out ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Read More

Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos 2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel 1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting 2 officers, 1 bystander killed in Queensland shooting

Latest Headlines

Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Northeast blanketed by snow, freezing rain and high winds
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- As Christmas approaches and shoppers race to get last-minute gifts, those in the Northeast will have to contend with the first big winter storm of the season.
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Five sentenced for defrauding Department of Education
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five people were sentenced Thursday for defrauding the Department of Education of $12 million via a financial aid scheme.
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Disgraced S.C. attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh indicted for tax evasion
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A South Carolina state grand jury has indicted Richard Alexander Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax. Murdaugh, a disgraced attorney from a powerful family, now faces 99 criminal charges.
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioter who chased Eugene Goodman gets 5 years in prison
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A QAnon believer who chased Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building has been sentenced to five years in prison.
NHTSA investigating safety issues with GM Cruise automated taxis
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NHTSA investigating safety issues with GM Cruise automated taxis
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a "preliminary evaluation" into GM's Cruise automated taxis for safety issues. The taxis can brake suddenly or stop, causing safety hazards.
Even with one facility closed, U.S. LNG exports improve
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Even with one facility closed, U.S. LNG exports improve
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. LNG exports are helping the European economy break Russia's grip on the regional energy sector.
Space company Maxar plans to go private with $6.4 billion deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Space company Maxar plans to go private with $6.4 billion deal
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Space company Maxar announced an agreement to go private on Friday in an acquisition led by private equity firm Advent International.
Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since release
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Brittney Griner says she will return to WNBA in first statement since release
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner confirmed she plans to return to the WNBA on Friday in her first public statement since she was released from Russian captivity.
Chevron a lead investor in carbon storage efforts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chevron a lead investor in carbon storage efforts
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Chevron is investing in technology that could in theory sequester millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions from industrial polluters.
U.S. gasoline prices drop below year-ago levels
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices drop below year-ago levels
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Lackluster demand and global economic woes add up to relief at the pump for U.S. consumers, data show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Russia deploys strategic bombers to launch cruise missiles on Ukraine
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 264,000 gallons of water
Federal judge stops Biden's effort to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy again
Federal judge stops Biden's effort to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy again
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Tens of thousands of candles recalled over fire, injury risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement