U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control added 18 Russian entities to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.
"These designations, taken along with the Department of State, which is concurrently designating a prominent oligarch in Russia, his network, and more than 40 additional persons linked to the Government of the Russian Federal, are part of the U.S. government's efforts to further limit the Government of Russia's ability to fund its unconscionable war of choice against Ukraine," the Department of the Treasury said Thursday in a news release.