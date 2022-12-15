Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 5:09 PM

Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated

By Joe Fisher
Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago. Photo by Larry W. Smith/U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago. Photo by Larry W. Smith/U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago.

The leak, which was found pouring into a creek in Kansas, dumped about 600,000 gallons of crude oil.

Advertisement

TC Energy, the Canadian company in control of the pipeline, believes it has recovered about 233,814 gallons of an oil and water mixture from the creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Neb.

Oil flow was restarted Wednesday, but a segment of the pipeline remains shut while the cause of the leak is being investigated.

RELATED U.S. crude oil storage build not enough to spoil price rally

"This segment will not be restarted until it is safe to do so and when we have regulatory approval from [U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration]," an update from TC Energy said.

TC Energy established a reporting system for anyone who sees evidence of impacted wildlife. On Tuesday, a beaver that was caught in the area of the leak was rescued and taken into the care of a team of third-party environmental experts. Four mammals and 71 fish have died, officials said.

The leak was discovered after the system reported a drop in pressure on the evening of Dec. 7. The pipeline was then shut as energy crews responded. They found the oil spilling into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

Advertisement

The area around the leak has been excavated clear for the investigation.

The Environmental Protection Agency said 414 workers were on-site Wednesday.

The Keystone Pipeline is about 2,687 miles long, stretching from Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, through Steele City to Cushing, Okla., and Patoka, Ill.

RELATED Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas

Steele City is the location of a crucial joint in which the pipeline splits off toward Patoka. From Cushing, the pipeline continues to Port Arthur, Texas.

Read More

Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture

Latest Headlines

Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in months and markets as a whole dropped Thursday, after numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales declined more than expected in November.
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released nearly 13,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday.
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The D.C. Bar's disciplinary counsel recommended Thursday that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel found that he likely violated at least one professional conduct rule in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflected on her career and commented on what lies ahead for Congress in what may have been her final press briefing as House speaker on Thursday.
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 36-year-old woman who fell from the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship on Thursday.
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Keeping a promise he made in getting the Inflation Reduction Act to pass, President Joe Biden announced his support for Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process.
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Three men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were all sentenced to at least seven years in prison on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement