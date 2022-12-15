Biden administration sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall

1/3

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, shown with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in Aug. 2020, has prioritized closing gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona -- which has become a major priority for Republicans since Trump left office with his goals for the wall largely unfinished. File photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's southern border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land. The legal action, filed Wednesday, seeks "immediate injunctive relief" that would force the governor to call off the operation and remove hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers that have been set up on the horizon since August. Advertisement

The complaint says Arizona failed to acquire building permits and never sought permission from the U.S. government to build the structure on federally-owned land.

"Arizona has unlawfully and without authority failed to remove the shipping containers from lands owned by the United States or over which the United States holds easements, thereby damaging the United States," the complaint reads.

Advertisement

A day earlier, Ducey's office sent a letter to the Justice Department claiming work had paused and that Arizona was "ready to cooperate with the federal government on construction of a border wall and always has been."

The federal lawsuit punctuates months of tensions over the wall, which have included several objections from the Biden administration, flare-ups with local law enforcement officials, and most recently, a two-week standoff with environmental protesters near Cochise County.

Despite those objections, Ducey -- a two-term Republican who is leaving office in January -- ordered the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to continue installing the containers this past Sunday, irking Washington and Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, who threatened to make arrests if construction workers crossed into his jurisdiction.

RELATED DHS extends immigration protections for Haitians

The $6 million "Border Barrier Mission" initiative is designed to close gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border -- a major priority for Republicans since President Donald Trump left office with his goals for the wall largely unfinished.

In July, the Biden administration told Arizona that it would fill in the gaps, but that project never got off the ground.

The next month, Ducey indicated that the state would act on its own after President Joe Biden formally ended Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy. Soon, construction crews began setting up the first 1,000 feet of crude metal containers topped by razor wire.

Advertisement

"We can't wait any longer," Ducey said at the time. "The Biden administration's lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty."

In October, the Biden administration asked Ducey to call off the effort, but the state responded by filing a lawsuit, arguing that it was compelled to plug holes in the border because Washington had not provided federal protections.

"From our perspective, the containers were always intended to be a temporary solution to an ongoing problem, and that's the problem of an unsecure border," said Ducey's spokesman, C.J. Karamargin.

Attorneys for the Biden administration, meanwhile, have asked a judge to dismiss the case.

The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit group that seeks federal protections for endangered species, this week announced its intention to sue the Arizona governor's office over possible violations of the Clean Water Act at a construction site in the Coronado National Forest.

"We don't trust the feds," said Dr. Robin Silver, a co-founder and board member of the group, who said the federal lawsuit didn't go far enough on the matter. "Under the Clean Water Act, they have created a dam with those shipping containers, and it just looks like a junkyard now."