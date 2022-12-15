Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 8:53 PM

Justice Dept. finds Alaska segregates children with behavioral disabilities

By Joe Fisher
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a305ead23fcbe5caea1d1e4fffcae137/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event at the Justice Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice concluded that children with behavioral health disabilities in Alaska are often subject to segregation, sometimes sent thousands of miles away from their families.

The findings stem from an investigation by the department into whether children with behavioral disabilities are unnecessarily institutionalized in Alaska in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In a news release Thursday, the department said it found "reasonable cause to believe" the state violates the ADA by not providing services to children with behavioral disabilities within their own communities, instead placing them in institutional settings where they are segregated from the population. Particularly psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment facilities are used.

When the children are institutionalized they often remain in those facilities for at least six months, the Justice Department said. Some of those facilities are as far away as Missouri and Texas.

"Each year, hundreds of children, including Alaska Native children in significant number[s], are isolated in institutional settings often far from their communities," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"Most of these children could remain in family homes if provided appropriate community-based services. We look forward to working with Alaska to bring the State into compliance with federal law and prevent the unnecessary institutionalization of children."

The release from the department did not discuss specific remedies to the issues in Alaska.

Alaska has not made alternatives to institutions, such as home-based care and crisis services, widely available, resulting in a heavy reliance on institutions. Because of this, children are forced into institutions where they undergo long admissions processes and find themselves isolated from their families in states across the country.

Latest Headlines

CDC finds 90% of children have survived COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CDC finds 90% of children have survived COVID-19
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Around 90% of children in the United States have survived being diagnosed with COVID-19 at least once, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A transgender woman in Missouri sentenced to be executed on Jan. 3, is asking the state's governor for clemency, citing mental health struggles.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The underboss of the Philadelphia mafia was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for illegal loansharking and running an illegal gambling business.
Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged three U.S. citizens and one Canadian with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.
Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former Texas police officer was found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a Black woman through a window in her home in October 2019.
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in months and markets as a whole dropped Thursday, after numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales declined more than expected in November.
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago.
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released nearly 13,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday.
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The D.C. Bar's disciplinary counsel recommended Thursday that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel found that he likely violated at least one professional conduct rule in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
