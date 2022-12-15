Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 6:47 PM

Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS

By Simon Druker
An image of the flag of the Islamic State retrieved by Justice Department officials from one of three U.S. citizens and one Canadian charged on Wednesday with conspiring to provide material support ISIS. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice
An image of the flag of the Islamic State retrieved by Justice Department officials from one of three U.S. citizens and one Canadian charged on Wednesday with conspiring to provide material support ISIS. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged three U.S. citizens and one Canadian with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department confirmed on Thursday.

Prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York unsealed an indictment on Wednesday against the three men and one woman, charging them with attempting to provide support to both ISIS and the Islamic State of Iraq.

Advertisement

Mohammad Hashimi, 35, of Potomac Falls, Va., Abdullah At Taqi, 23, of Queens, N.Y., Seema Rahman, 25, of Edison, N.J. were arrested in those municipalities Wednesday. Khalilullah Yousuf, 34, of Ontario, Canada was arrested the same day by Canadian authorities, acting on a request from U.S. prosecutors.

Prosecutors contend the group raised more than $35,000 which was donated to ISIS and related groups.

RELATED Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case

All four defendants have made their initial court appearances and were denied bail pending trial.

Authorities contend Hashimi and Yousuf were members of a group chat on an encrypted social media and mobile messaging electronic communication service. The two men allegedly used that service to facilitate communication between and among supporters of ISIS and other "groups that adhered to similar violent jihadist ideologies."

Advertisement

The group reportedly began working in early April 2021, formulating plans to post donation links disguised as humanitarian causes. Those links were in fact aimed at helping the terrorist groups.

RELATED U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector

Yousuf provided a link to a specific Bitcoin address and another member of the group posted a link to a PayPal campaign. Both accounts were controlled by an unnamed individual in the complaint, according to the Justice Department.

Taqi and the unnamed individual discussed using the money collected to support ISIS fighters, and the individual later provided photographic proof that the funds were being used for that purpose.

"As alleged, this crowdfunding network used cryptocurrency, Bitcoin wallets, GoFundMe and PayPal to collect and raise blood money to support ISIS, not for needy families as they falsely claimed in their attempt to deceive law enforcement," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

RELATED Ukraine military chief warns Russia could renew assault on Kyiv

"I commend our prosecutors and the FBI's New York Joint Terrorism Task Force for piercing the veil of secrecy to identify the perpetrators of this scheme, reveal the true evil nature of these virtual money transfers, and bring to justice those who seek to enable acts of violent extremism."

All four defendants are charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

"These defendants promoted the violent extremism of ISIS by pretending to raise money for humanitarian causes only to transfer the funds to cryptocurrency accounts tied to the group," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former Texas police officer was found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a Black woman through a window in her home in October 2019.
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in months and markets as a whole dropped Thursday, after numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales declined more than expected in November.
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago.
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released nearly 13,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday.
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The D.C. Bar's disciplinary counsel recommended Thursday that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel found that he likely violated at least one professional conduct rule in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflected on her career and commented on what lies ahead for Congress in what may have been her final press briefing as House speaker on Thursday.
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 36-year-old woman who fell from the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship on Thursday.
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement