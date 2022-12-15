Trending
CDC finds 90% of children have survived COVID-19

By Joe Fisher
The Centers for Disease Control find that about 90% of children in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 at least once, urging parents to get their children vaccinated. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64d51692f754191b969363550448cf2b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Around 90% of children in the United States have survived being diagnosed with COVID-19 at least once, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The CDC estimates seroprevalence of the virus - meaning its presence in the population - has touched 90.3% of children throughout the country, based on antibodies which indicate they have been infected at least once.

CDC estimates amount to more than 64.5 million pediatric cases.

Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota did not submit COVID-19 data to the CDC.

The highest rate of seroprevalence is in children between 5 and 11 years old, with more than 92% of that age group estimated to have been infected. A majority of states had a seroprevalence rate of more than 90%.

Data was provided by commercial laboratories which collect blood for purposes unrelated to COVID-19.

With flu season underway and respiratory syncytial virus having a particularly harmful season, coinfections are of concern to the CDC. Influenza and COVID-19 coinfections were present in 16% of pediatric hospitalizations and 6% of pediatric deaths during the current flu season.

"Compared with patients without coinfection, a higher proportion of those hospitalized with coinfection received invasive mechanical ventilation," the CDC said.

Coinfections with COVID-19 were present in seven of 44 influenza-related pediatric deaths throughout the 2021-2022 flu season.

According to vaccine data, less than 33% of vaccine-eligible children under 12 have completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccination. Less than two-thirds of children 12 to 17 years old are fully vaccinated. Less than 10% of children have an updated booster shot. Only about 14% of all people age 5 and older have received an updated booster.

There are more than 31,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the CDC. To date, more than 1.08 million people in the United States have died from COVID-19.

Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Missouri transgender inmate asks governor for clemency ahead of execution
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A transgender woman in Missouri sentenced to be executed on Jan. 3, is asking the state's governor for clemency, citing mental health struggles.
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Philadelphia mafia underboss sentenced to five years in prison
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The underboss of the Philadelphia mafia was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for illegal loansharking and running an illegal gambling business.
Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three U.S. citizens, one Canadian charged with raising money for ISIS
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged three U.S. citizens and one Canadian with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.
Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former Texas police officer was found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a Black woman through a window in her home in October 2019.
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow has worst day since September amid larger market dip
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in months and markets as a whole dropped Thursday, after numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales declined more than expected in November.
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago.
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released nearly 13,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday.
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The D.C. Bar's disciplinary counsel recommended Thursday that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel found that he likely violated at least one professional conduct rule in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflected on her career and commented on what lies ahead for Congress in what may have been her final press briefing as House speaker on Thursday.
