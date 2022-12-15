Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 6:04 PM

Former Fort-Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter

By Matt Bernardini
Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Tarrant County Jail
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A former Texas police officer was found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a Black woman through a window in her home in October 2019.

Aaron Dean, a White Fort Worth police officer, fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman who had been playing video games at home with her 8-year-old nephew before she was shot.

The jury declined to find Dean guilty of murder after deliberating for 13 hours. He faces two to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter conviction.

Dean was responding to Jefferson's home after a concerned neighbor called a nonemergency line about 2 a.m. to say he noticed an open front door.

RELATED Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors

Jefferson was holding a gun when she was shot and killed inside her home, but prosecutors argued she did not know it was a police officer in her back yard shining a light through the bedroom window, where she had been playing the video games.

"We have not seen one shred of evidence that anything that Atatiana did was unlawful. In fact, we heard quite the opposite," Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener said Wednesday during closing arguments.

"Atatiana Jefferson didn't commit any criminal acts by walking up to the window with her gun, thinking someone was outside. It's what many of us would do. That's what you would expect us to do to try to protect ourselves and, in this case, Zion as well."

RELATED Ex-Fort Worth police officer indicted for murder

Bob Gill, a defense attorney for Dean, argued that Dean was acting in self-defense.

Dean had taken the stand earlier in the trial, saying that he thought he was responding to the scene of a burglary and saw a figure in a window of Jefferson's home.

"I thought we had a burglar and so I stepped back, straightened up and drew my weapon and then pointed it toward the figure," he said.

RELATED Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest

The case sparked protests within the Black community locally, but out of 200 potential jurors and two alternates, no Black jurors were selected.

