Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan

By Clyde Hughes
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to the press after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House on August 16. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ee5f31821fa6eee3e1fc45c9f555dae4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to the press after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House on August 16. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Keeping a promise he made in getting the Inflation Reduction Act to pass, President Joe Biden announced his support for Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process, which could end up in the defense spending bill.

Manchin's proposal speeds up environmental reviews along with approving a natural gas pipeline in his home of West Virginia, along with numerous other provisions. His plan, though, still has to earn enough votes from both Democrats and Republicans to be added to the bill.

Advertisement

The deal comes in the shadow of fellow Democratic moderate Kyrsten Sinema announcing that she would leave the party to become an independent, threatening the Democrats' slim advantage in the body.

Manchin said that while he does not know what the future holds, he has no plans to leave the Democratic Party.

RELATED U.S. to auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico

"I support Senator Manchin's permitting reform proposal as a way to cut Americans' energy bills, promote U.S. energy security, and boost our ability to get energy projects built and connected to the grid," Biden said in his statement.

Biden pitched Manchin's proposal as a cost-saving plan that will bring prices down for families and businesses across America.

Advertisement

"Senator Manchin's legislation is an important step toward unlocking the potential of these new energy projects to cut consumer costs and spur good-paying jobs," Biden said. "It is critical to improving the permitting process so we can produce and deliver energy to consumers in all parts of the country."

RELATED Stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown heads to Biden's desk

There will be Democratic opposition to the proposal. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is already on the record opposing it along with Vermont independent Bernie Sanders.

Manchin earlier this week urged for bipartisan support despite the opposition.

"I cannot go home and explain to West Virginians why the Senate would fail to support creating new energy jobs, producing more energy, and enhancing American energy security quickly," Manchin said in a statement on Tuesday.

RELATED Mitch McConnell voices support for changes to Electoral Count Act

Latest Headlines

Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Three men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were all sentenced to at least seven years in prison on Thursday.
Retail, food service sales fall 0.6% in November
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail, food service sales fall 0.6% in November
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Advance monthly retail and food services sales in November fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in a possible sign of the economic slowdown going into the holiday season.
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Russia's financial sector
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of the Treasury has designated 18 Russian entities for their role in financing Russia's war in Ukraine.
Biden administration sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration sues Arizona to stop construction of makeshift border wall
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Arizona in an attempt to quash Gov. Doug Ducey's efforts to build a makeshift wall on the state's border with Mexico, claiming the ongoing construction trespasses on federal land.
Congress to replace Dred Scott decision author's Capitol bust with Thurgood Marshall's
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Congress to replace Dred Scott decision author's Capitol bust with Thurgood Marshall's
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Wednesday passed legislation that will remove a Capitol statue of Dred Scott decision author Supreme Court Justice Roger Brooke Taney. It will be replaced with a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion in Tesla stock
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion in Tesla stock
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Security and Exchange Commission financial report filed late Wednesday showed that Tesla founder Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares of his auto business, worth about $3.6 billion.
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The White House is bringing bring back a popular program that provides free at-home COVID-19 tests through the mail to any family around the country that requests them.
Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate, growing number of states move to ban TikTok
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Senate lawmakers passed legislation to ban TikTok from government-issued devices Wednesday night, as a growing number of states move to restrict access to the China-based social media platform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement