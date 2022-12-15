Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Biden releases nearly 13,000 more JFK assassination files

By Matt Bernardini
President Joe Biden on Thursday released nearly 13,000 files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Photo courtesy of Library of Congress
President Joe Biden on Thursday released nearly 13,000 files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Photo courtesy of Library of Congress

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released nearly 13,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Thursday, shortly after President Biden issued an executive order authorizing their disclosure.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that 97% of the Kennedy collection is now available to the public. An additional 515 documents have been withheld by the archives in full and 2,545 documents partially withheld.

Advertisement

"Pursuant to my direction, agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full," Biden wrote in his executive order.

"This significant disclosure reflects my Administration's commitment to transparency and will provide the American public with greater insight and understanding of the Government's investigation into this tragic event in American history."

RELATED Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK

Kennedy was shot and killed while riding in his motorcade through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, at age 46. An investigation led by Chief Justice Earl Warren concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine and communist activist who had lived in the Soviet Union, acted alone in shooting Kennedy. Many have questioned those findings and insinuated that a broader conspiracy was at work. Oswald was shot and killed in the basement of the Dallas police headquarters two days after Kennedy's death

Advertisement

Biden has ordered the acting archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, to conduct a six-month review "of a subset of the remaining redacted records" to ensure they are also disclosed "to the greatest extent possible," Jean-Pierre said.

According to Politico, White House officials say there are no obvious bombshells in the material expected to be released today; there will be nothing to suggest Oswald was not the gunman in Dealey Plaza or that there was a conspiracy in Kennedy's death.

RELATED On This Day: John F. Kennedy assassinated

RELATED White House to postpone release of JFK assassination documents due to pandemic

Latest Headlines

Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Keystone Pipeline restarts oil flow while leak's cause still investigated
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Crude oil is again moving through the Keystone Pipeline between Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, and Patoka, Ill., after a leak was discovered a week ago.
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
D.C. Bar counsel calls for Rudy Giuliani to be disbarred
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The D.C. Bar's disciplinary counsel recommended Thursday that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred after a panel found that he likely violated at least one professional conduct rule in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Pelosi confident in spending bill before Christmas, Ukraine allyship in new Congress
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflected on her career and commented on what lies ahead for Congress in what may have been her final press briefing as House speaker on Thursday.
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coast Guard recovers body of woman who fell off cruise ship
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a 36-year-old woman who fell from the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship on Thursday.
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces plans to commit $55B to Africa over next three years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the United States plans to commit $55 billion in African over the next three years, as he hosted the continent's leaders at summit in Washington D.C.
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions organizations furthering Chinese, Russian military efforts
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is restricting dozens of organizations from obtaining U.S.-based technology to further modernize the Chinese military.
Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces support for Manchin's federal energy permitting plan
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Keeping a promise he made in getting the Inflation Reduction Act to pass, President Joe Biden announced his support for Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process.
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Three men sentenced to prison in Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Three men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were all sentenced to at least seven years in prison on Thursday.
Retail, food service sales fall 0.6% in November
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Retail, food service sales fall 0.6% in November
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Advance monthly retail and food services sales in November fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in a possible sign of the economic slowdown going into the holiday season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
White House revives program offering free COVID-19 tests by mail
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement