Dec. 15, 2022 / 4:33 PM

Stuttgart, Ark., police officer killed attempting to make arrest

By Doug Cunningham

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday that a Stuttgart, Ark., police officer was killed and a state trooper was wounded attempting to make an arrest during a pursuit.

It happened late Wednesday night during a foot pursuit after a vehicle chase of suspect Jacob Cole Barnes ended south of the city.

"During the foot pursuit, Barnes is believed to have fired on two Stuttgart police officers, resulting in the death of Sergeant Donald Scoby, 45, who was in foot pursuit of the suspect," the Arkansas State Police statement said. "Sergeant Scoby was a four year veteran of the Stuttgart Police Department."

Barnes allegedly entered a home on Rieger Road occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside the house. A police SWAT team got her safely out of the house.

Barnes was then killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state police SWAT team just before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

A SWAT member was shot by Barnes during that exchange, but the injuries were not life threatening. That officer was treated at a Little Rock hospital, according to police.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division is leading the investigation into the death of Officer Scoby.

