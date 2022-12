1/3

Salt Lake City's Solitude Mountain Resort expressed condolences to the family of 37-year-old skier Devon O'Connell after he was found dead from an apparent ski accident Tuesday at the resort. Photo courtesy of Solitude Mountain Resort

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A missing skier at Salt Lake City Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort was found dead Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Police said 37-year-old Devon O'Connell was found near Sensation run. Greater Salt Lake's Unified Police Department said O'Connell, of Cottonwood Heights, had been skiing with a friend. He had injuries indicating impact when he was found, according to the Solitude Mountain Resort. Advertisement

According to a statement from the resort, O'Connell was wearing a helmet when found and that he was unresponsive "with injuries that suggest impact, and sadly, was pronounced dead."

The resort offered condolences to the family.

The Solitude Mountain Resort Ski Patrol was notified that the skier was missing at 6:30 p.m. Monday after he failed to rendezvous with other skiers. O'Connell was supposed to have returned from skiing by 2 p.m.

Efforts to find the missing skier continued through 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and were resumed at 7:15 a.m., according to the UPD.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, this is the second skier to die within a year at Solitude Mountain resort. A 38-year-old transplant surgeon died in February when he fell off a 100-foot cliff.

Solitude Mountain Resort had heavy snowfall, getting 13 inches of snow on Monday.