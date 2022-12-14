Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 7:17 PM

Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause

By Simon Druker
1/4
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (pictured in New York City in 2020) has resumed operations in Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aeeb71c1db2981270ff0ac2ad68730c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (pictured in New York City in 2020) has resumed operations in Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy hospital ship has resumed operations near Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening.

The incident led to USNS Comfort pausing operations for a day, the Navy confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The two American sailors sustained minor injuries during a man overboard incident at 7:17 p.m. EST on Monday. The nineteen personnel fell overboard during the transfer from a small boat to the Comfort at Wharf de Jeremie, Haiti, leading to the temporary shutdown in service.

The two injured sailors were treated aboard and are expected to make full recoveries.

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter helped with the recoveries. At the time, swells had reached a dangerous point, making patient transfer difficult.

"We had to take a short pause in our operations to ensure the safety of our personnel, but it's important that we get back out there and continue our promise to the people of Haiti," said mission commander Capt. Bryan Carmichael, commander of the navy's Amphibious Squadron Four.

Advertisement

"We've developed a plan that gets our medical providers to and from the ship safely, and provides the people of Haiti with the care they need."

The hospital ship is in Haiti providing free adult, pediatric, optometry and dental care to those in need in Haiti as part of the Continuing Promise 2022 mission. The ship was docked in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, last week.

In 2020, it was stationed in New York City to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED At least 4 dead in English Channel crossing, 43 rescued

The floating hospital has visited Haiti several times over the past decade. It has treated ailments ranging from diabetes to cholera. Haiti continues to suffer from a cholera outbreak, which has killed over 280 people and infected more than 14,000 others.

Haiti received more than 1.17 million of oral cholera vaccines on Monday, with help from the Pan American Health Organization.

Once it departs Haiti, the 35-year-old Mercy Class hospital ship will continue on its mission through the Caribbean, Central and South America.

Comfort's current deployment is the 12th Continuing Promise mission.

Read More

Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon WHO estimates two-year global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic at 15 million

Latest Headlines

2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed in the parking lot of a Mississippi Motel 6 early Wednesday morning when a woman opened fire on them before killing herself.
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
A marathon of severe weather rampaged through the southern Plains, spawning multiple tornadoes, injuring multiple people and killing at least two.
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against a California city and law enforcement agency that alleged "modern-day racial segregation."
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Chandler, Ariz., are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.
Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended an account that tracked billionaire Elon Musk's private jet one month after Musk promised to leave it open as part of his commitment to free speech.
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs routinely failed to make its technology accessible to people with disabilities, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the United States into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A court services officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack Tuesday while trying to shoo a herd away from his dog kennel.
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another half a percentage point, bringing the benchmark interest rate to the highest point in 15 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Biden calls for assault gun ban in 10th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement