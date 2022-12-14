Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Report: Mortgage applications increase 3.2%

By Clyde Hughes
The Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications increased last week from the week before. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3788b35fa78d0da8da0f8f4b95650d9f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications increased last week from the week before. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications increased last week after a month of declines under the pressure of higher interest rates, but the total is still off double-digits from where they stood a year ago, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly application survey said overall applications increased by 3.2%, led by a 3% increase in the refinancing index and a 4% increase in the mortgage purchasing index.

Advertisement

While the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with conforming loan balances of $647,200 or less increased to 6.42% from 6.41%, it still remained close to the lowest it has been in a month.

Compared to 2021, the refinancing index is off 85% from the same time last year while the purchasing index trails its figures from this past year by 38%.

RELATED Stocks fall sharply as fears of a recession return with Fed rate hike

"Mortgage rates increased slightly after a month of declines, as financial markets reacted to mixed signals regarding inflation and the Federal Reserve's next policy moves," Joe Kan, the MBA's vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement.

"However, with rates more than three percentage points higher than a year ago, both purchase and refinance applications are still well behind last year's pace. The ongoing moderation in home-price growth, along with further declines in mortgage rates, may encourage more buyers to return to the market in the coming months."

Advertisement

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 29.4% of total applications from 28.7% the previous week, the report. The adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM, the share of activity increased to 7.7% of total applications.

RELATED Credit card balances hit new high among U.S. consumers

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.1% from 13.7% the week prior while the VA share of total applications increased to 11.5% from 11.4%.

RELATED Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt

Latest Headlines

Utah skier found dead at Salt Lake City's Solitude Mountain Resort
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Utah skier found dead at Salt Lake City's Solitude Mountain Resort
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A missing skier at Salt Lake City Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort was found dead Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Police said 37-year-old Devon O'Connell was found near Sensation run.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano stops erupting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano stops erupting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday downgraded the alert status of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to advisory with its activity decreasing to pre-eruption levels.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes all 17 state death sentences
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of all 17 prisoners awaiting execution in the state, meaning the once-condemned inmates will now serve life without parole for their crimes.
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy homes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy homes
A marathon of severe weather rampaged through the southern Plains, spawning multiple tornadoes, injuring at least five people and killing at least two.
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Coast Guard: Missing sailors found safe hundreds of miles off Delaware's coast
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said two sailors reported missing earlier this week have been found safe more than 200 miles off the coast of Delaware.
House committee calls on archivist to see if more Trump documents are missing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House committee calls on archivist to see if more Trump documents are missing
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House oversight and reform committee has called on the national archivist to determine if there are more documents unaccounted for.
Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, its chairman said.
Hawaii officials warn public of sharks following second attack in a week
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hawaii officials warn public of sharks following second attack in a week
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Officials on Hawaii's largest island have erected shark warning signs along the South Kohala coast after a second person was attacked in the state in less than a week.
'Woman' named Dictionary.com's 2022 Word of the Year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Woman' named Dictionary.com's 2022 Word of the Year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Dictionary.com has chosen "woman" as its 2022 Word of the Year, calling it "inseparable from the story for 2022," for its relevance to gender identity and abortion rights with the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. charges 7 with smuggling U.S military, dual-use tech to Russia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Seven people have been indicted in the United States on charges of smuggling millions of dollars' worth of American-made military and dual-use technology to Russia's military, defense sector and research institutions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Israeli archeologists uncover stash of 2,200-year-old coins
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats
Boebert wins re-election in Colorado's 3rd District after recount
Boebert wins re-election in Colorado's 3rd District after recount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement