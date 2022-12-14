Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 7:56 PM

2 Mississippi police officers killed by gunfire in incident at hotel

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Two police officers were killed in the parking lot of a Mississippi Motel 6 early Wednesday morning when a woman opened fire on them before killing herself.

Bay St. Louis Police Department officers Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, were responding to a welfare check at the hotel located on U.S. Highway 90. At about 4:30 a.m. they found 43-year-old Amy Brogdon Anderson sitting in a car with a female minor. The officers spoke with Anderson for about 30 minutes before she opened fire, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, told the Biloxi Sun Herald.

The officers called Child Protective Services before Anderson opened fire.

The Vicksburg Post reports that Anderson fatally shot Robin and wounded Estorffe before turning the gun on herself. The second officer later died from their injuries. The child in the vehicle was under the age of 10.

"This is a sad day for the city of Bay St. Louis and the state of Mississippi with the loss of two fine law enforcement officers getting shot in the line of duty," said Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, in an interview with the Sun Herald.

Anderson was a veterinarian who used to work in Vicksburg, Miss. The Vicksburg Post did a profile on her in 2005 in which she discussed pursuing her career.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

"I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "I am praying for their family, friends, fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community."

Latest Headlines

Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tornadoes in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma kill 2, destroy buildings
A marathon of severe weather rampaged through the southern Plains, spawning multiple tornadoes, injuring multiple people and killing at least two.
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against a California city and law enforcement agency that alleged "modern-day racial segregation."
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Navy hospital ship resumes work after overboard situation causes pause
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy hospital ship has resumed operations near Haiti, after two sailors were injured and 19 people went overboard on Monday evening.
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Chandler, Ariz., are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning.
Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended an account that tracked billionaire Elon Musk's private jet one month after Musk promised to leave it open as part of his commitment to free speech.
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs routinely failed to make its technology accessible to people with disabilities, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the United States into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A court services officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack Tuesday while trying to shoo a herd away from his dog kennel.
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another half a percentage point, bringing the benchmark interest rate to the highest point in 15 years.
