Dec. 14, 2022 / 11:29 AM

White House welcomes 50 African leaders for first summit since 2014

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a three-day U.S.-Africa summit in Washington D.C., the first gathering of its kind since 2014. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is hosting 50 African leaders for a Washington summit for the first time since 2014.

The three-day summit that started Tuesday will focus on many issues facing Africa and the world, including health, food security, civil wars, climate change and space exploration.

President Biden will deliver live remarks at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m as the United States attempts to reset and improve U.S.-Africa relations.

Biden is expected to announce a $55 billion commitment to Africa over the next three years. He will also announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 permanently and U.S. support for creating a permanent African continent seat on the U.N. Security Council.

According to National Security adviser Jake Sullivan, the U.S.-Africa summit is not about coercing African nations into supporting U.S. Ukraine policy.

But Douglas Dillon, senior fellow for Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the summit seems to be a U.S. overture to Africa partly in response to African countries' reaction to the Russian war on Ukraine.

"There's a part of me that sort of feels that the American policy establishment is shaken by the African reaction to the Ukraine conflict. And this seems to be an overture," Dillon said. "This seems to be born out of a realization that things aren't what they used to be. And if the United States is going to have to hold on to its allies in the region, it is going to have to do some smooching."

At the summit on Tuesday Nigeria and Rwanda became the first African nations to sign NASA's Artemis Accord. They are the 22nd and 23rd countries to sign the agreement, which includes a pledge to advance space exploration and addressing Earth issues like climate change and the global food crisis.

The summit's opening event was a forum for African and diaspora young leaders.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department announced three collaborative partnerships with the African Diaspora Network, the Atlantic Council and Netflix to support the forum's theme of "Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships that Last."

"The African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, held on December 13 in Washington, DC as part of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, reflected the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to strengthening the dialogue between U.S. officials and the Diaspora in the United States," a White House statement said.

