Dec. 14, 2022 / 2:45 AM

Final Jan. 6 committee hearing to be held Monday, says chair

By Darryl Coote
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the panel's final hearing will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. File photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65ba04d5e3fe8033b84d01e923faef79/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will hold its final public meeting on Monday, its chairman said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters Tuesday that the last hearing will be held Monday at 1 p.m. with its final report to be published Dec. 21.

Asked by reporters if the nine-person panel will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, Thompson said, "Yes."

"We have made decisions on criminal referrals," he said.

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe

Thompson did not reveal whom the nine-Congressmen panel will ask federal prosecutors to consider charging, but a select committee spokesperson later told media in a statement that decisions about specifics would be made "in the days ahead."

The committee has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump since being formed following a mid-May 2021 House vote with a mandate to understand the causes of the insurrection attempt.

The panel consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans have held a series of public hearings broadcasting recorded and live testimony of witnesses concerning the specifics of the attack and events that led to a horde of pro-Trump supporters to siege upon Congress in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump during its most recent public hearing, which the former president asked a Florida court to block.

On Nov. 14, the date Trump was scheduled to speak before the committee, Thompson issued a statement accusing the former president of failing to comply with their subpoena.

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power. He is obligated to provide answers to the American People," he said.

RELATED Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Two Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to four years in prison

