Dec. 14, 2022 / 7:48 PM

Justice Department deal repeals crime-free ordinance over discrimination

By Simon Druker
The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against the city of Hesperia, Calif., and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, accusing both of “modern-day racial segregation.” Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday resolved a lawsuit against a California city and law enforcement agency that alleged "modern-day racial segregation."

In a statement, the department called the agreement with the City of Hesperia, Calif., and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department a "landmark."

Justice Department officials contended that both the city and sheriff's department engaged in a "pattern or practice of discrimination against Black and Latinx individuals," which violated the Fair Housing Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Authorities found Black and Latino renters were far more likely to be evicted under the so-called "crime-free" ordinance, which allows landlords to evict tenants that police report have been involved in criminal activity. The rules apply even in the case of a minor offense, or if it did not result in formal charges, an arrest or conviction.

The settlement still requires final sign off from a federal judge.

The city and sheriff's department must pay nearly $1 million and fully repeal the crime-free housing ordinance.

"So-called 'crime-free' ordinances are often fueled by racially discriminatory objectives, destabilize communities and promote modern-day racial segregation," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, with the department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

"These ordinances can uproot lives, force families into homelessness and result in loss of jobs, schooling and opportunities for people who are disproportionately low-income people of color. 'Crime-free' ordinances may also constitute a discriminatory solution in search of a problem and run afoul of the core goals underlying the Fair Housing Act. As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful 'crime-free' ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing."

This is the Justice Department's first resolution requiring the complete end of a "crime-free" rental housing program.

