1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Chandler, Ariz., are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

A male gunman allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of the warehouse, firing multiple rounds. He wounded one worker before another worker returned fire. The gunman was killed in the shootout. Police have not confirmed how the gunman died.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. MST, at the warehouse near the intersection of South McQueen and East Queen Creek roads.

The victim in the shooting was brought to a local hospital and is in "life-threatening condition" according to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans.

""We do not know what led up to this," he said. "We believe this was confined to one suspect only. We do not know the mindset of our shooter."

McClimans said the suspect is not an Amazon employee. Amazon and the employee who returned fire are cooperating with police.

Area schools were placed in lockdown for about 20 minutes while police determined if there was an active threat. The incident remains under investigation.

The Amazon facility also locked down before sending employees home.

"We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot," said Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha in a statement. "We're working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time."

Amazon Flex workers are contractors who make deliveries and book shifts through a mobile app, similar to services like GrubHub and Doordash.