Dec. 14, 2022 / 6:14 PM

1 dead, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in Arizona Amazon warehouse shooting

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Chandler, Ariz., are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex warehouse that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

A male gunman allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of the warehouse, firing multiple rounds. He wounded one worker before another worker returned fire. The gunman was killed in the shootout. Police have not confirmed how the gunman died.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. MST, at the warehouse near the intersection of South McQueen and East Queen Creek roads.

The victim in the shooting was brought to a local hospital and is in "life-threatening condition" according to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans.

""We do not know what led up to this," he said. "We believe this was confined to one suspect only. We do not know the mindset of our shooter."

McClimans said the suspect is not an Amazon employee. Amazon and the employee who returned fire are cooperating with police.

Area schools were placed in lockdown for about 20 minutes while police determined if there was an active threat. The incident remains under investigation.

The Amazon facility also locked down before sending employees home.

"We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot," said Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha in a statement. "We're working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time."

Amazon Flex workers are contractors who make deliveries and book shifts through a mobile app, similar to services like GrubHub and Doordash.

Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Twitter has suspended an account that tracked billionaire Elon Musk's private jet one month after Musk promised to leave it open as part of his commitment to free speech.
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate report finds VA technology inaccessible to those with disabilities
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs routinely failed to make its technology accessible to people with disabilities, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden for killing 16-year-old in 2000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Mississippi plans to execute Thomas Loden on Wednesday for the 2000 rape and killing of 16-year-old Leesa Gray.
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cold air from Siberia will send U.S. into deep freeze ahead of Christmas
A bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the United States into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska court officer killed in muskox attack
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A court services officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack Tuesday while trying to shoo a herd away from his dog kennel.
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed raises U.S. interest rates half a point to the highest rate in 15 years
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by another half a percentage point, bringing the benchmark interest rate to the highest point in 15 years.
More governors issue bans against TikTok on government devices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More governors issue bans against TikTok on government devices
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Three more governors joined the list of states with TikTok bans over a fear of national security risks.
President Joe Biden announces $15 billion in deals from the U.S.-Africa summit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden announces $15 billion in deals from the U.S.-Africa summit
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden, in live-streamed video remarks from the U.S.-Africa leaders summit in Washington Wednesday, said the summit has produced more than $15 billion in new deals that will improve African lives.
Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Remains in 31-year-old Ohio cold case identified
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in a shallow grave in Ohio in 1991 as missing person Robert A. Mullins.
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for end to runoff elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for end to runoff elections
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wednesday urged the state General Assembly to end election runoffs in the state.
