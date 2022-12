The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged eight individuals with a manipulating the price of stocks on social media. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The SEC announced charges against eight individuals who used social media to manipulate in exchange-traded stocks in a $100 million fraud scheme. The complaint accuses Perry Matlock, Edward Constantin, Thomas Cooperman, Gary Deel, Mitchell Hennessey, Stefan Hrvatin and John Rybarcyzk of orchestrating the scheme. The SEC also accuses Daniel Knight of aiding and abetting the scheme by promoting the defendants on a podcast. Advertisement

Since January 2020, seven of the individuals promoted themselves as successful traders, according to the SEC. They gained thousands of followers on Twitter and Discord. They would then purchase stocks and encourage their followers to do the same, causing the price to rise. However, the defendants then sold the stock without disclosing that they had done so.

"As our complaint states, the defendants used social media to amass a large following of novice investors and then took advantage of their followers by repeatedly feeding them a steady diet of misinformation, which resulted in fraudulent profits of approximately $100 million," said Joseph Sansone, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market Abuse Unit. "Today's action exposes the true motivation of these alleged fraudsters and serves as another warning that investors should be wary of unsolicited advice they encounter online."

The individuals were also charged criminally by the Justice Department in the Southern District of Texas.

The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, disgorgement, prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against each defendant.