The U.S. Geological Survey lowered the alert level for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano as it reported Tuesday that the volcano had stopped erupting. Photo courtesy USGS/ Twitter

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey downgraded the alert status of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano to advisory with its activity decreasing to pre-eruption levels. The agency's Hawaii Volcano Observatory on Tuesday said the aviation color code around the volcano has also been lowered from Orange to Yellow. Advertisement

"Mauna Loa is no longer erupting," the USGS said in its report. "Lava supply to the fissure 3 vent on the Northeast Rift Zone ceased on Dec. 10 and sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels. Volcanic tremor and earthquakes associated with the eruption are greatly diminished."

The observatory said it would continue to monitor Mauna Loa for signs of renewed activity. It said new reports would be issued immediately if the status changes.

"Spots of incandescence may remain near the vent, along channels, and at the flow front for days or weeks as the lava flows cool," the USGS said. "However, eruptive activity is not expected to return based on past eruptive behavior. Summit and Northeast Rift Zone inflation continues."

The lava flow had threatened to cross the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, the quickest route between Hilo and Kona on the Big Island, but it slowed down once it reached flat terrain.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano stopped erupting at the Halemaumau Crater last week. At one time, the state had both volcanos erupting at the same time, a rarity. Researchers said the volcanos are parts of different systems, but not confirm if their twin eruptions were related in any way.