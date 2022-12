General Motors announced that it was issuing a recall of 740,000 issues after software issues causing too many lights to stay on. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- General Motors has issued a recall for approximately 740,000 vehicles after finding that a software issue may cause the daytime running lights to stay on too long. The list of vehicles involved in the recall covers most types of GM's empire. It includes sedans, trucks and SUVs. Advertisement

In its defect report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company said that the daytime running lights may stay on after the headlights have also been turned on. If this happens, it could cause an excess of glare that can increase the risk of a crash -- and it also violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108, which governs lamps and reflective devices.

The company first learned of the problem in October when it involved several 2021 SUVs. However, upon further investigation, it found that the software problem extended to many other types of vehicles.

GM said its technicians will need to update the body control module software, a simple fix.

GM will begin notifying owners about the steps to take in late January.