Walgreens and CVS have agreed to pay over $10 billion to various states to settle a series of lawsuits against them alleging wrongdoing in the opiate crisis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay over $10 billion to states as part of a settlement in lawsuits that were filed against them for their role in the opioid crisis. Walgreens agreed to pay $5.7 billion per the course of 15 years while CVS has agreed to pay $5 billion over the course of 10 years. Advertisement

States have until Dec. 31 to accept a portion of the settlement money. New York, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon and North Carolina have said they will accept the settlement.

CVS and Walgreens have not admitted any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

"Though we cannot reverse the devastation, my fellow attorneys general and I are committed to holding those who allowed this epidemic to run rampant through our country to account," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The agreed payout is the latest in a series recent settlements from major prescription drug retailers. In November Walmart agreed to to pay $3.1 billion to resolve a flurry of lawsuits alleging the retailer was reckless in its distribution of opiate medication.

In February, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and Cardinal Health agreed to pay $26 billion to settle litigation against them.

Money from the settlements is expected to go to drug treatment and education programs.