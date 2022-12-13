Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 8:12 AM

Supreme Court upholds ban on flavored tobacco products in California

By A.L. Lee
1/2
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a ban on flavored tobacco products in California. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/681cb28a59c6a5797eb6d1bf60e00ffb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a ban on flavored tobacco products in California. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal by the cigarette industry that would have ended a ban on flavored tobacco products in California.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied the emergency request by several major tobacco giants, including R.J. Reynolds, Sante Fe Natural Tobacco Co., and Modoral Brands Inc., who filed the injunction last month asking the high court to intervene and stop the ban after 9th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed it.

Advertisement

Kagan upheld the ban without explanation and no dissents were issued by the other Justices.

Following the ruling, the ban -- known as Proposition 31 -- is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 21 after more than 60% of state voters approved the referendum during last month's midterm election.

RELATED Supreme Court debates case on state legislatures' power over federal elections

Attorneys for the tobacco industry argued that California lacked the constitutional authority to enact such a law at the state level. And R.J. Reynolds, which makes Newport menthol cigarettes, also cited the 2009 Tobacco Control Act, which prohibits states from blocking tobacco sales.

"They can raise the minimum purchase age, restrict sales to particular times and locations, and enforce licensing regimes," the plaintiffs argued in the request for an injunction. "But one thing they cannot do is completely prohibit the sale of those products for failing to meet the state's or locality's preferred tobacco product standards."

Advertisement

Previously, the 9th Circuit court rejected another similar appeal by the companies, ruling that states maintained the right to regulate tobacco products even as the industry was already governed by the Food and Drug Administration.

RELATED Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple

The question on the ballot asked voters -- yes or no -- if they supported a state ban on non-tobacco flavors like cotton candy, vanilla, menthol, and various fruits.

The state legislature passed the ban in 2020 but voters had to first approve the measure before it could become law. That will happen next Wednesday when the November results are finally certified.

In court, attorneys said the law would result in "substantial financial losses" for the tobacco industry.

RELATED Pipe tobacco, other products could provide loophole to menthol cigarette ban

California will now join Massachusetts as the only states to currently ban flavored tobacco products.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas for the secretaries of state in Georgia and New Mexico along with local election officials in three other states.
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have captured the Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 in order to give it a health check amid fears the old feline may be exhibiting what they described as signs of distress.
NYC to name Central Park gate after the Exonerated Five
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC to name Central Park gate after the Exonerated Five
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- New York City will designate a Central Park entrance in honor of the five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly jailed for the 1989 brutal beating and sexual assault of a jogger in the iconic Manhattan location.
President Joe Biden creates task force to combat antisemitism
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden creates task force to combat antisemitism
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has formed a counter antisemitism task force to coordinate government efforts to stamp out discrimination amid a surge in related rhetoric and violence nationwide.
Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 Ascent SUVs over a fire risk. The automaker says the vehicle's heating system may have been incorrectly fastened, and is warning drivers to park away from buildings until inspected.
LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- On her first day in office as mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass on Monday made good on a campaign promise and declared a state of emergency on homelessness.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas, according to the Southern District of New York.
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations recorded more than 7,000 hate crimes in 2021, but officials say that is just a fraction of the true number.
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Monday that it has sanctioned four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses for their ties to "corrupt elites."
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement