Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 5:32 PM

Senate report details rampant sexual abuse of federal female prisoners

By Simon Druker
1/4
Briane Moore, who was formerly incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, becomes emotional during a Tuesday hearing held by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which detailed a bipartisan report that found prison staff sexually abused female prisoners in at least two-thirds of federal prisons that held women over the past decade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/91817cdaea1704ca520db8deb536f4fd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Briane Moore, who was formerly incarcerated in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, becomes emotional during a Tuesday hearing held by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which detailed a bipartisan report that found prison staff sexually abused female prisoners in at least two-thirds of federal prisons that held women over the past decade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Employees have sexually abused female prisoners in at least two-thirds of federal prisons that have held women over the past decade, according to a report issued Tuesday.

The report detailing the widespread abuse was produced by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations after an eight-month bipartisan investigation.

Advertisement

It details how Federal Bureau of Prisons employees sexually abused female prisoners and failed "to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse, including by senior prison officials."

"Our findings are deeply disturbing and demonstrate, in my view, that the BOP is failing systemically to prevent, detect, and address sexual abuse of prisoners by its own employees," subcommittee chair Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., during his opening remarks Tuesday, ahead of the report's release.

"Let me be absolutely clear: this situation is intolerable."

The abuse ranged from forcing prisoners to pose for nude photos to abusive and unnecessary gynecological procedures performed on women in Department of Homeland Security custody.

Advertisement

Abuse was not limited to low-ranking officials, either, the subcommittee found.

"At FCI Dublin in California, for example, both the warden and the chaplain sexually abused female prisoners," Ossoff said.

"We found that BOP has failed to successfully implement the Prison Rape Elimination Act, or PREA. In the case of FCI Dublin, the PREA compliance officer -- the official specifically tasked with ensuring compliance with the federal law whose purpose is the elimination of prison rape -- was himself sexually abusing prisoners."

RELATED Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing in U.S. custody

The Dublin facility became known as the "rape club." The prison's former warden was found guilty of eight counts of sexually abusing women after the FBI discovered nude photos on his computer.

In another case, a Florida prison transferred all female prisoners out of the facility two days before a PREA audit, "making it impossible for the auditor to interview female prisoners despite the legal requirement that they interview inmates as part of the audit."

Ossoff and the subcommittee pointed to a backlog of 8,000 internal affairs cases at the Bureau of Prisons, including at least hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against BOP employees that remain unresolved.

Several women testified Tuesday about their experiences, and said they were often scared of reporting them because of fear of reprisal. Retaliation was almost always guaranteed.

Advertisement

"And given the fear of retaliation by survivors of sexual abuse, the apparent apathy by senior BOP officials at the facility, regional office, and headquarters levels, and severe shortcomings in the investigative practices implemented by BOP's Office of Internal Affairs and the Department of Justice Inspector General, I suspect the extent of abuse is significantly wider," Ossoff said.

"In July of this year, the former Director of BOP testified before this very Subcommittee and insisted that BOP was able to keep female prisoners safe from sexual abuse by BOP employees. We now know that that statement was unequivocally false."

Read More

Iran sentences 400 protesters to prison terms Texas suspends basketball coach Chris Beard over domestic assault charge

Latest Headlines

Justice Department unseals charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department unseals charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with defrauding investors.
President Joe Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a historic piece of legislation into law Tuesday afternoon, codifying marriage rights for interracial and same sex couples.
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10 billion settlement in opioid lawsuits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walgreens, CVS agree to $10 billion settlement in opioid lawsuits
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Walgreens and CVS have agreed to pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits filed against them for their role in the opioid crisis.
New CEO tells House panel FTX had reckless culture, lack of oversight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New CEO tells House panel FTX had reckless culture, lack of oversight
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- FTX's new CEO John Ray III, who took the helm of the cryptocurrency exchange after the departure of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, on Tuesday blamed a reckless corporate culture and lack of oversight for the firm's collapse.
Rubio introduces bill to ban TikTok from U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rubio introduces bill to ban TikTok from U.S.
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States, as questions about the apps connections to China continue to swirl.
Energy Department: Net energy gain achieved in nuclear fusion breakthrough
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Department: Net energy gain achieved in nuclear fusion breakthrough
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department announced Tuesday that scientists produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it for the first time, in a historic breakthrough.
November CPI: Biden says economic plan 'just getting started' as prices cool
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
November CPI: Biden says economic plan 'just getting started' as prices cool
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A slowdown in consumer-level inflation in the U.S. economy could set the stage for a pivotal rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
United announces purchase of 100 Boeing Dreamliners
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United announces purchase of 100 Boeing Dreamliners
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners from the airplane maker with an option to order 100 more, showing one of the biggest financial commitments to the industry since the pandemic.
Supreme Court upholds ban on flavored tobacco products in California
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court upholds ban on flavored tobacco products in California
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal by cigarette industry giants that would have ended a ban on flavored tobacco products in California.
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department's special counsel Jack Smith has issued subpoenas for the secretaries of state in Georgia and New Mexico along with local election officials in three other states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
Justice Department subpoenas Georgia, New Mexico state officials in Jan. 6 probe
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
European Parliament removes Eva Kaili as vice president
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
Moscow rejects Zelensky's call to withdraw troops by Christmas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement