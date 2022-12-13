Trending
Dec. 13, 2022 / 9:08 PM

California school president accused of inviting students to adult party resigns

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The president of the Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County resigned from his post after being accused of bringing a high school choir to an adult party, putting them in an inappropriate situation.

Steven Llanusa's profile has been removed from the board of education's website following the allegations. He is said to have paid the choir to perform at his private party where they were offered alcohol and were on the receiving end of inappropriate comments by a "dirty Santa."

The party was held at Llanusa's home on Dec. 3.

The board held a closed session with legal counsel during its latest meeting on Friday. The agenda item was labeled "Anticipated litigation." Because the board entered into closed session the manner of the discussion that took place is unknown.

The board released a statement on Facebook.

"We are appalled by the allegations, which are understandably causing distraction, disruption and pain, as expressed in community members' messages to the Board and Superintendent. Please know that we receive and read your messages, and we take your concerns very seriously," the statement said.

The statement continued to say it cannot force Llanusa to resign but encouraged him to do so. No members of the board were present at the party aside from Llanusa.

"Mr. Llanusa invited the high school choir group into his private adult party in his home," alleged Sandra Ho, parent to one of the students during a public comment portion of the special board meeting.

Sabrina Hill, another parent of one of the choir members, said she signed a permission slip for several "holiday gigs" the choir had scheduled, but the language of the permission slip was misleading about the party and the choir's role.

"Upon the students' arrival Mr. Llanusa invited the choir group into his private, adult party in his home," Hill said. "They did not begin their scheduled performance until over an hour later and were offered alcohol by party guests among inappropriately dressed adult entertainers."

After the performance, Llanusa asked the choir to stay and clean up to earn more money. Hill said her son stayed in the home for more than four hours.

"My son did not feel he should or could leave," she said. "It is a gross misuse of power from an educational leader."

