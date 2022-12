Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will be headed back to Congress for its 118th session after an automatic recount gave her a narrow midterm victory. File photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will be headed back to Congress for its 118th session after an automatic recount gave her a narrow midterm victory. Boebert defeated Democrat Adam Frisch to win Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by 546 votes. While Frisch conceded on Nov. 19, any election decided by a margin of 0.5% or less in Colorado triggers an automatic recount. Advertisement

This is Boebert's first re-election and second election victory that came by a small margin. In 2020, the Republican earned about 51% of the vote.

"The 2022 General Election was among the most accessible and successful in Colorado's history. I am proud of our State's elections and the voting access that we have added over the last four years," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. "I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters."

Boebert has been a devoted supporter of former President Donald Trump, aligning with him and far-right Republicans on several controversial positions. Colorado's 3rd District was won by Trump in 2016 and 2020.

In November she sparked controversy once again. This time, it was her refusal to apologize to fellow Congresswoman Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Rep. Omar asked Boebert to apologize for likening her to an Islamic terrorist and calling her a member of the "jihad squad," which she refused to do.