Justice Department settles discrimination case over valid ID

The Justice Department has reached a settlement with a Colorado-based trucking company accused of discriminating against non-U.S. citizen workers when checking their permission to work in the United States, often demanding they produce permanent resident cards (pictured). File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with a Colorado-based trucking company in a discrimination case. The department said Tuesday it reached a deal with Navajo Express, after accusing the company of discriminating against non-U.S. citizen workers when checking their permission to work in the United States. Advertisement

The Denver-based company operates nationwide.

Investigators started looking into the company after a non-U.S. citizen complained Navajo would not accept valid documentation that entitled him to work.

The ensuing investigation found the company routinely forced workers to produce documentation beyond what was required to legally obtain work, often demanding they display permanent resident cards.

Federal law allows all workers to choose which valid, legally acceptable documentation to present to demonstrate their identity and permission to work. Employers must allow workers to present whatever acceptable documentation the workers choose and cannot reject valid documentation.

"When employers reject workers' valid documentation proving their permission to work and demand other types of documentation, they construct unnecessary hurdles that can mean the difference between a worker getting a job or not," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

"The Justice Department will continue to hold employers accountable for discriminating against workers because of citizenship, immigration status or national origin."

Advertisement

The company is paying over $40,000 in civil penalties under the terms of the deal. It is also subject to departmental monitoring for a two-year period and will train its staff on anti-discrimination provisions and revise employment policies.