Congressional leaders agree on framework for government funding package

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders announced Tuesday that they have reached a bipartisan deal on the framework to fund the government for the next year, as members of both parties work to avert a government shutdown and pass a spending package before the holidays.
"Today, Vice Chairman Shelby, Chair DeLauro and I reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president," Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy said in a statement Tuesday.