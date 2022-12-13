Congressional leaders agree on framework for government funding package

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., (L), and ranking member Richard Shelby, R-Ala., announce agreement Tuesday on a bipartisan deal on the framework to fund the government for the next year. File pool photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders announced Tuesday that they have reached a bipartisan deal on the framework to fund the government for the next year, as members of both parties work to avert a government shutdown and pass a spending package before the holidays. "Today, Vice Chairman Shelby, Chair DeLauro and I reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the president," Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now," Leahy added. "We cannot delay our work any further."

Tuesday's announcement did not include any details about the agreement. Congress was poised to pass a week-long extension on Friday to keep the government running.

During negotiations, Republicans criticized Democrats' domestic spending for healthcare and the climate, including the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, which the GOP claimed worsened inflation. Democrats were pushing for the same amount of non-defense, domestic funding next year.

Advertisement

Ranking Republican member Richard Shelby had previously told reporters the two parties were about $26 billion apart before he, Leahy and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro reached agreement Tuesday on the framework for the bill.

"If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by Dec. 23," Shelby said.