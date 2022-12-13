Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 12:46 AM

LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, her first day as head of the United States' second most populated city. Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/32f087c97fadcf7c822e351c7ae9d91e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, her first day as head of the United States' second most populated city. Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- On her first day in office as mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass made good on a campaign promise Monday and declared a state of emergency on homelessness in the city.

Bass, the first woman to lead the city, signed the declaration during a press conference following a meeting in which she briefed city department heads, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and LA Metro on the strategy for their collective work to solve homelessness in the city.

Advertisement

The declaration, she said, "shows the people of Los Angeles that we are united and serious about the city's crisis of homelessness."

"I will not accept a homelessness crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 Angelenos and affects every one of us," she said. "It is a humanitarian crisis that takes the life of five people every day. In every neighborhood we can see the failure of the status quo -- despair, desperation, human suffering -- and our children are growing up knowing nothing else than this.

Advertisement

"It must stop and change starts now."

The city's unhoused population has surged in recent years, with the LAHSA stating in a September report that nearly 42,000 people were experiencing homelessness in the city, which is a 1.7% increase from 2020, the last year the survey was conducted.

The slight increase experienced this year though follows a 32% jump between 2018 and 2020, it said.

RELATED California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless

The declaration arms Bass with powers to lift rules and regulations that have been credited with slowing or even preventing the building of permanent and temporary houses and expedites contracts that prioritize bringing unhoused Angelenos inside, officials said.

Bass told reporters that her office will move with urgency to tackle the problem through an emergency management structure, similar to how the government rapidly rebuilt freeways following the Northridge earthquake of 1994.

"We must drive a proactive, citywide strategy that solves problems at scale and ultimately drives a solution," she said. "This is what this is all about. This is part of a seismic shift we're making to solve the homelessness crisis."

RELATED Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers

"We must bring people indoors faster, and we will. We must build housing faster, and we will. We must coordinate shelter and services, and we will. We must have coordination among the city officials and the city departments, and we will because we are doing things differently," she said.

Advertisement

Bass added that she plans to sign an executive order in the coming days to create the Inside Safe program, which will create a citywide approach to tackling encampments and street homelessness by providing people with housing and services while restoring public spaces.

The announcement came a day after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris swore Bass in as mayor on Sunday during a ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

During the ceremony, Bass said that her first act on her first day in office would be making the declaration and that it would reflect the severity of the crisis.

"It will create the structure necessary for us to have a true, unified and citywide strategy to set us on the path to solve homelessness," she said. "And [if] we're going to bring Angelenos inside and move our city in a new direction, we must have a single strategy to unite our city and county and engage the state, the federal government, the private sector and every other stakeholder."

Read More

New York City expands involuntary mental health holds

Latest Headlines

Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 Ascent SUVs over a fire risk. The automaker says the vehicle's heating system may have been incorrectly fastened, and is warning drivers to park away from buildings until inspected.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas, according to the Southern District of New York.
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations recorded more than 7,000 hate crimes in 2021, but officials say that is just a fraction of the true number.
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Monday that it has sanctioned four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses for their ties to "corrupt elites."
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday.
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Verified Fans will get a second chance to buy "Eras Tour" tickets, as Ticketmaster announced additional tickets Monday after the vendor canceled sales last month due to high demand.
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted.
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Virginia will hold a special election on Feb. 21 to fill the seat that has been vacant since the November death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The body of sports journalist Grant Wahl was returned to the United States Monday morning after his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement