Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 2:07 AM

President Joe Biden creates task force to combat antisemitism

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden on Monday created a counter antisemitism task force to combat growing incidents of hate directed toward the Jewish community. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3c19d5397c3d49a6ea530adccfc9b249/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden on Monday created a counter antisemitism task force to combat growing incidents of hate directed toward the Jewish community. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has formed a counter antisemitism task force to coordinate government efforts to stamp out discrimination amid a surge in related rhetoric and violence nationwide.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unveiled the task force Monday in a statement, saying it will be led by staff of both the domestic policy and national security councils.

Advertisement

The interagency group will work to counter not only antisemitism, but also Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, she said.

"The president has tasked the interagency group, as its first order of business, to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism," she said.

RELATED Hate crime data lags in new FBI report

"This strategy will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans, address antisemitic harassment and abuse both online and offline, seek to prevent antisemitic attacks and incidents and encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation."

The announcement was made amid growing concerns about antisemitism nationwide as several high-profile public figures, including former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, have spread or been associating with those known to spread anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and rhetoric.

Advertisement

In response to the instances, 126 Senate and House lawmakers sent the president a letter dated Dec. 5 urging him to form a stronger, whole-of-government effort to confront the growing threat posed by antisemitism.

RELATED White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution

"Antisemitic voices, inciting hateful and violent action, are finding new audiences, with anti-Jewish conspiracies gaining traction across the globe and through social media," the lawmakers said. "In the United states, the evidence of rising antisemitism is clear and alarming."

The increase in such rhetoric and acts of violence have been on the rise for at least the past few years, with the FBI reporting a 12-year-high in antisemitic hate crimes committed in 2020.

For last year, the Anti-Defamation League reported a record 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism, representing a 34% increase on-year.

RELATED Nike drops Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitism controversy

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, who led the bipartisan group that sent the letter to the president, said Monday she applauds the interagency group's creation.

"The steps announced today will go a long way toward improving the United States' ability to combat antisemitism, helping to keep communities safe and eradicate hate," she said in a statement.

The American Jewish Committee similarly thanked Biden for the task force's creation while offering its assistance to develop the national strategy to combat antisemitism.

Advertisement

"A whole-of-government approach is essential so government agencies can quickly and effectively combat the world's oldest hatred as it morphs into contemporary forms," AJC chief executive Ted Deutch said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 Ascent SUVs over a fire risk. The automaker says the vehicle's heating system may have been incorrectly fastened, and is warning drivers to park away from buildings until inspected.
LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
LA Mayor Karen Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- On her first day in office as mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass on Monday made good on a campaign promise and declared a state of emergency on homelessness.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested Monday in the Bahamas, according to the Southern District of New York.
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hate crime data lags in new FBI report
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations recorded more than 7,000 hate crimes in 2021, but officials say that is just a fraction of the true number.
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Monday that it has sanctioned four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses for their ties to "corrupt elites."
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday.
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Verified Fans will get a second chance to buy "Eras Tour" tickets, as Ticketmaster announced additional tickets Monday after the vendor canceled sales last month due to high demand.
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted.
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Virginia will hold a special election on Feb. 21 to fill the seat that has been vacant since the November death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The body of sports journalist Grant Wahl was returned to the United States Monday morning after his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
United Nations: 8 million Ukrainians remain refugees in Europe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement