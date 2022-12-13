Trending
Dec. 13, 2022 / 4:44 AM

Famous Hollywood mountain lion captured

By Darryl Coote
Photo courtesy of National Park Service/Release
Officials have been seeking to capture P-22 since Thursday after it was confirmed him was responsible for killing a leashed pet. Photo courtesy of National Park Service/Release

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have captured the Los Angeles mountain lion known as P-22 in order to conduct a health check amid fears the old feline may be exhibiting what they described as signs of distress.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement that the cat was captured Monday morning south of his home range of Griffith Park.

No traps were used to capture the mountain lion as biologists were able to dart him after tracking his location by his GPS collar, it said, adding that trackers were made aware of his position Sunday night via an anonymous report.

The National Park Service separately said in a statement that the anonymous tip indicated that P-22 may have been struck by a vehicle.

P-22 has been transported to a wild animal care facility for a full health evaluation, NPS said, adding that after an initial assessment, the lion was determined to be in stable condition and was to undergo additional tests.

"CDFW and NPS have long partnered on issues related to P-22 and will work together to find the most humane option available for the lion and the community in which he lives," the CDFW said.

Officials had announced Thursday their intent to capture P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation after it was determined he was responsible for killing a leashed pet last month and that he "may be exhibiting signs of distress."

Due to his advanced age and urban home environment, the lion presents officials with "an unprecedented situation," the CDFW said.

"As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior," CDFW officials said last week. "This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife."

