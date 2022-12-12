Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 7:30 PM

Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users

By Joe Fisher
Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad / UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/28c2a1885360d6bb5da2f58e14dc48c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday.

The service returned with a suite of new features, including 1080p video uploads, tweet editing and the ability to change your Twitter handle. It costs $8 per month, unless it is purchased through the Apple app store where it costs $11.

Twitter did not clarify why iOS users will be paying more than 30% more for the same service other users get. CEO Elon Musk recently sparred with Apple for making 30% on all sales through its app store and alleged threats from the tech giant to pull Twitter from its store altogether, which Musk later said was a misunderstanding.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk tweeted on Nov. 28.

Twitter Blue subscribers will receive the classic blue check mark next to their name after going through a verification process. If their name, handle or profile photo is changed, the check mark will be temporarily removed until they are verified again. The "official" designation for businesses will be replaced with a gold checkmark and government bodies will have gray check marks.

Subscribers will encounter about half as many advertisements and be allowed to upload longer videos.

Twitter Blue was first launched on Nov. 9, but it only stayed online for about two days before being paused. Accounts impersonating celebrities, public figures and government agencies spread rampantly throughout the platform. Musk had several impersonators, many of whom were critical of him.

Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Verified Fans will get a second chance to buy "Eras Tour" tickets, as Ticketmaster announced additional tickets Monday after the vendor canceled sales last month due to high demand.
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted.
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Virginia will hold a special election on Feb. 21 to fill the seat that has been vacant since the November death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The body of sports journalist Grant Wahl was returned to the United States Monday morning after his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday.
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday.
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday dismissed former president Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August.
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices continue to move further and further away from peak levels of around $5 per gallon.
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The German automaker said it was moving forward with plans in the European market without the company.
