Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 8:51 PM

U.S. sanctions Zimbabwean individuals, businesses for ties to 'corrupt elites'

By Sheri Walsh
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., is among four individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for their ties to "corrupt elites." File photo by Aaron Ufumeli.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., is among four individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses sanctioned Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control for their ties to "corrupt elites." File photo by Aaron Ufumeli.

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean businesses for their ties to "corrupt elites."

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions on Monday against designated individuals Sandra Mpunga, Nqobile Magwizi, Obey Chimuka and Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., along with Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting.

Advertisement

"We urge the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, and to address the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills: corrupt elites and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal benefit," said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson.

"The goal of sanctions is behavior change. Today's actions demonstrate our support for a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe," Nelson added.

RELATED Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations

OFAC designated Mpunga, Magwizi, Fossil Agro, Fossil Contracting and Chimuka for their ties to Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company, Sakunda Holdings. OFAC said Tagwirei used his relationships with high-level Zimbabwean officials to gain state contracts and access hard currency, including U.S. dollars. In return, OFAC said Tagwirei provided high-priced items, such as expensive cars, to Zimbabwean government officials.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr. is President Mnangagwa's son and has been in charge of the president's business interests related to Tagwirei.

Advertisement

Fossil Agro has supplied the government of Zimbabwe's Command Agriculture Program, a state farm subsidy largely financed by Sakunda which has failed to account for billions of dollars in disbursements. Zimbabwe's government also awarded Fossil Contracting nearly $40 million in contracts last year.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses

As a result of the sanctions, any property or interests in the United States will be blocked and reported to OFAC. The Zimbabwe sanctions program targets "human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption," according to OFAC.

On Monday, OFAC also announced it would remove 17 individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals list because they no longer "undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions."

Every year, the U.S. government removes hundreds of individuals and entities, following a thorough review, from the SDN list.

RELATED Treasury sanctions businessman for leading Iran sanctions evasion network

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue with $11 charge for Apple users
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter relaunched its paid verification service Twitter Blue with several changes to combat impersonators on Monday.
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Verified Fans will get a second chance to buy "Eras Tour" tickets, as Ticketmaster announced additional tickets Monday after the vendor canceled sales last month due to high demand.
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted.
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Virginia governor sets special election date to fill House seat
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Virginia will hold a special election on Feb. 21 to fill the seat that has been vacant since the November death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va.
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Late sports journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to U.S. from Qatar
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The body of sports journalist Grant Wahl was returned to the United States Monday morning after his sudden death while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday.
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday.
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday dismissed former president Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August.
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices continue to move further and further away from peak levels of around $5 per gallon.
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
Man opens fire on condo meeting in Rome, killing 3, including Italy PM's friend
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Iran hangs second anti-regime protester in less than a week
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Three young boys dead after falling into icy lake in England
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement