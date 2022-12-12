Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 2:32 PM

Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket

By Joe Fisher
1/4
The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3c19d5397c3d49a6ea530adccfc9b249/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday.

The high court added a case petitioned by two loan borrowers, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, who challenged the program in a lower court in October. In this case, the court will discuss whether Brown and Taylor have a valid argument against the plan and whether the plan itself is legal.

Advertisement

Oral arguments are slated to begin in February or early March.

Brown is not eligible for relief under Biden's plan and Taylor is eligible for $10,000 in relief. Eligible pell grant recipients may receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.

RELATED FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls

Brown and Taylor brought the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Matt Cardona to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The suit argues that parties affected by the student loan forgiveness plan were not given the opportunity to comment on it as it was developed, as ensured by the Administrative Procedure Act.

Advertisement

"Simply put, the APA's notice-and-comment requirements promote "openness, explanation, and participatory democracy" and are a critical check on "the dangers of arbitrariness and irrationality in the formulation of rules," the lawsuit said.

It alleges the Department of Education "flagrantly violated" the act's notice-and-comment requirements by engineering the forgiveness plan behind closed doors. It called the decisions about who will receive debt relief "arbitrary," and charges that the details were "hammered out" hastily to be rolled out before the 2022 midterms.

RELATED Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement

The Brown and Taylor case follows a lawsuit from six Republican-led states which challenged the student loan forgiveness plan in a federal appeals court in Missouri. The states involved in this coalition are Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. The appeals court ruled in favor of the coalition and issued an injunction to halt the plan from moving forward.

The Biden administration urged the Supreme Court to take up arguments over the $400 billion plan earlier this month and Cardona said he is confident the plan is lawful.

The Education Department approved about 16 million applications before halting the program to await a decision from the Supreme Court.

RELATED During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue

President Biden extended the student loan payment pause until no later than June 30.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday.
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday dismissed former president Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August.
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices continue to move further and further away from peak levels of around $5 per gallon.
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The German automaker said it was moving forward with plans in the European market without the company.
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered construction crews back to the state's border with Mexico to install hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers over the continued objections of the federal government.
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Energy on Monday closed a $2.5 billion loan for a partnership between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to construct three electric vehicle battery facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter is relaunching its paid verification subscription service on Monday after shelving the program last month after the social media platform became swarmed with new accounts impersonating public figures.
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday, making her the first woman to lead the United States' second most populated city of some 4 million people.
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- One adult is in critical condition and several more are injured after a church bus carrying as many as 25 people flipped over in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement