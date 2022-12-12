Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Judge formally dismisses Trump special master requirement

By Simon Druker
1/4
A federal judge on Monday dismissed former president Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/038f18af4de03dcd33ec1b002502d13d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A federal judge on Monday dismissed former president Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to block government access to the thousands of documents taken by FBI agents from his Florida home in August.

The one-page ruling from U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon formally ends the process to have a so-called "special master" oversee and review the documents.

Advertisement

Monday's ruling comes four days after Trump declined to appeal a ruling from earlier this month, which reversed Cannon's original decision. Trump could have sought to appeal to the Supreme Court but opted not to.

On Dec. 1, a federal appeals court stopped the third-party review of government documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, Fla.

RELATED During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue

At the time, the unanimous ruling by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, meant the special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, no longer had jurisdiction to review and potentially exclude documents from Justice Department officials and prosecutors.

The appeals court agreed with the Justice Department's assertions that Cannon overstepped her bounds when she initially agreed to appoint the special master and quashed the review. The department said from the outset that the third-party review was unwarranted.

Advertisement

That compelled Cannon to dismiss, making Monday's announcement a formality.

RELATED Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election

"This case is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction," Cannon, a Trump appointee wrote in her brief ruling on Monday.

"Any scheduled hearings are canceled, any pending motions are denied as moot, and all deadlines are terminated."

Her formal dismissal of the case ends the legal jockeying that began in the immediate aftermath of the FBI raid, where agents searched for classified documents Trump removed from the White House at the end of his presidency.

RELATED Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing

In September, a judge unsealed an inventory list of the items seized in the raid, including thousands of documents -- dozens of which were marked secret and top secret -- as well as empty folders marked with secret classification markings, raising concerns about whether all documents had been retrieved.

The FBI also took more than 10,000 other documents that were not classified, which included newspaper and magazine clippings.

White House papers are federal property and must be handed over to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed longtime federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to decide whether to criminally charge Trump in relation to the classified documents investigation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Biden marks 75th Toys for Tots anniversary
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden celebrated the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Event in Arlington, Va., on Monday.
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Supreme Court adds second student loan forgiveness case to docket
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will hear a second case in regards to the legality of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program in this session it announced Monday.
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices continue to move further and further away from peak levels of around $5 per gallon.
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The German automaker said it was moving forward with plans in the European market without the company.
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered construction crews back to the state's border with Mexico to install hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers over the continued objections of the federal government.
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Energy on Monday closed a $2.5 billion loan for a partnership between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to construct three electric vehicle battery facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter is relaunching its paid verification subscription service on Monday after shelving the program last month after the social media platform became swarmed with new accounts impersonating public figures.
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday, making her the first woman to lead the United States' second most populated city of some 4 million people.
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- One adult is in critical condition and several more are injured after a church bus carrying as many as 25 people flipped over in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Peru airport closes as two killed during protests over presidential impeachment
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement