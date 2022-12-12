Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 12:00 PM

U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent

Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy is guessing the national average will be around $3 per gallon before the end of the year.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
A dozen or so U.S. states are already posting a price at the pump that's below $3 per gallon and the list is expected to grow before the end of the year. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3b8fd46ddc5d5436f5791a5daab46774/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A dozen or so U.S. states are already posting a price at the pump that's below $3 per gallon and the list is expected to grow before the end of the year. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the United States are now down 35% from peak levels for the year and are expected to decline even more as the year winds down, data show.

Travel club AAA listed an average retail price of $3.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, down 14 cents from week-ago levels and 52 cents lower than this time last month. The trend has mirrored movements in the price of crude oil, which is down around 17% from the start of November.

Advertisement

Data tracking from GasBuddy show this to be the fifth week in a row for a decline in the price at the pump, with every state in the union posting a drop. That's saving the average driver about $20 per fill-up, compared with prices from six months ago

"Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week," Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said. "We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so."

Advertisement

Prices are even below year-ago levels of $3.33 per gallon, though most drivers in the West Coast are still seeing prices closer to $4 per gallon on average. Those markets are near the Keystone oil pipeline, which ruptured last week, though DeHaan said any impact from the subsequent closure would be brief.

The latest monthly assessment from the U.S. Energy Department finds refinery capacity is near the five-year average, though the economy has less refining capacity than it did before the pandemic. The PES refinery, the largest and oldest on the East Coast, closed down in June 2019 after a fire.

Forecasts nonetheless continue to point to something of a lower-for-longer future at the pump. The Energy Department expects retail gas prices to average $3.99 for all of this year, but slump to $3.51 for 2023.

RELATED U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas

Retail gasoline prices peaked at $5.02 per gallon in June.

RELATED Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections

Read More

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits

Latest Headlines

Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EV maker Rivian pulls out of agreement with Mercedes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The German automaker said it was moving forward with plans in the European market without the company.
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
During final days in office, Arizona governor orders work on border wall to continue
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered construction crews back to the state's border with Mexico to install hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers over the continued objections of the federal government.
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Department announces $2.5B loan for 3 EV battery facilities
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Energy on Monday closed a $2.5 billion loan for a partnership between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions to construct three electric vehicle battery facilities in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Twitter to relaunch its verification subscription service on Monday
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter is relaunching its paid verification subscription service on Monday after shelving the program last month after the social media platform became swarmed with new accounts impersonating public figures.
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Karen Bass sworn in as first female mayor of Los Angeles
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Karen Bass was sworn in as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles on Sunday, making her the first woman to lead the United States' second most populated city of some 4 million people.
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- One adult is in critical condition and several more are injured after a church bus carrying as many as 25 people flipped over in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Brittney Griner was excited to socialize after 10 months spent in a Russian prison, quickly taking to the flight crew bringing her home to the United States.
Travel-snarling blizzard to unfold across Plains, Midwest this week
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Travel-snarling blizzard to unfold across Plains, Midwest this week
Wintry scenes were underway on both coasts on Sunday, with feet of snow for the mountains in the West.
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Singer Patti LaBelle was evacuated from a concert stage in Milwaukee after a bomb threat halted a Christmas concert.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
Ukraine launches missiles at barracks in Russian-occupied Melitopol
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
Patti Labelle evacuated from stage after bomb threat
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
At least 5 dead in Jersey explosion while rescuers move on to recovery
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement