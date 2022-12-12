U.S. gasoline prices continue their descent

1/3

A dozen or so U.S. states are already posting a price at the pump that's below $3 per gallon and the list is expected to grow before the end of the year. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the United States are now down 35% from peak levels for the year and are expected to decline even more as the year winds down, data show. Travel club AAA listed an average retail price of $3.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, down 14 cents from week-ago levels and 52 cents lower than this time last month. The trend has mirrored movements in the price of crude oil, which is down around 17% from the start of November. Advertisement

Data tracking from GasBuddy show this to be the fifth week in a row for a decline in the price at the pump, with every state in the union posting a drop. That's saving the average driver about $20 per fill-up, compared with prices from six months ago

"Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week," Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said. "We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so."

Advertisement

Prices are even below year-ago levels of $3.33 per gallon, though most drivers in the West Coast are still seeing prices closer to $4 per gallon on average. Those markets are near the Keystone oil pipeline, which ruptured last week, though DeHaan said any impact from the subsequent closure would be brief.

The latest monthly assessment from the U.S. Energy Department finds refinery capacity is near the five-year average, though the economy has less refining capacity than it did before the pandemic. The PES refinery, the largest and oldest on the East Coast, closed down in June 2019 after a fire.

Forecasts nonetheless continue to point to something of a lower-for-longer future at the pump. The Energy Department expects retail gas prices to average $3.99 for all of this year, but slump to $3.51 for 2023.

Retail gasoline prices peaked at $5.02 per gallon in June.

