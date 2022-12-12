Trending
Dec. 12, 2022 / 6:25 PM

Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success

By Joe Fisher
The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile from a B-52H Stratofortress, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted. Photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger of the U.S. Air Force
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force completed a successful launch of a prototype hypersonic missile, moving it one step closer to being fully adopted.

The Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon was fired from a B-52H Stratofortress off the coast of southern California. The missile, called an AGM-183A ARRW, was developed by Lockheed Martin.

The 412th Test Wing conducted the test of the hypersonic missile at Edwards Air Force Base on Friday.

"The ARRW team successfully designed and tested an air-launched hypersonic missile in five years," said Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Armament Directorate Program executive officer.

"I am immensely proud of the tenacity and dedication this team has shown to provide a vital capability to our warfighter."

Hypersonic missiles represent the latest worldwide arms race as China has invested heavily in developing them. They are capable of traveling faster than the speed of sound and maneuvering mid-flight, making them difficult to track and intercept.

After the missile released from the B-52H, it reached a speed of five times more than the speed of sound and continued on its intended path before detonating.

The ARRW underwent three unsuccessful tests in 2021. The launches failed due to problems with the launch process.

In May, the Air Force successfully released an AGM-183A ARRW, then had another successful launch in July. Friday's all-up-round test confirms the missile is fully operational when fully assembled.

The Air Force planned to purchase 12 ARRWs in fiscal year 2022, but due to the previous failed tests, funding was cut by Congress.

"Funding for hypersonic weapons has been relatively restrained in the past; however, both the Pentagon and Congress have shown a growing interest in pursuing the development and near-term deployment of hypersonic systems," the Congressional Research Service said in an October report.

"This is due, in part, to the advances in these technologies in Russia and China, both of which have a number of hypersonic weapons programs and have likely fielded operational hypersonic glide vehicles-potentially armed with nuclear warheads."

The Pentagon requested $4.7 billion for hypersonic missile research for fiscal year 2023, increased from its $3.8 billion request in 2022.

The report by the CRS suggests the United States will "conventionally arm" its hypersonic missiles, as opposed to arming them with nuclear warheads like China and Russia. The missiles then will need to be more accurate to be effective.

An unnamed expert quoted in the report said, "'a nuclear-armed glider would be effective if it were 10 or even 100 times less accurate [than a conventionally-armed glider]' due to nuclear blast effects."

