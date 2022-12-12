Taylor Swift, Ticketmaster to release more 'Eras Tour' tickets for Verified Fans

Taylor Swift, who recently won six American Music Awards, says verified fans will get a second chance to purchase tickets later this month to her "Eras Tour," after Ticketmaster canceled sales due to high demand. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift gave Verified Fans some good karma Monday with the announcement the singer will release additional Eras Tour tickets for those locked out last month during Ticketmaster's pre-sales. The ticket seller announced on Monday, at the request of Swift and her team, that Verified Fans will have a limited opportunity to purchase two tickets each to her upcoming tour. Advertisement

"Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift The Eras Tour," read the email sent to fans. "You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan resale but did not purchase tickets. We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets."

The news of additional tickets comes one month after Ticketmaster issued a formal apology for canceling general ticket sales for the 52-date tour following a fumbled pre-sale. Fans who took part in the pre-sale were stuck in lines for hours and faced error messages due to the high demand.

"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans -- especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," Ticketmaster wrote in last month's tweet, while blaming record-breaking demand for the shows.

Ticketmaster said more than 3.5 million fans pre-registered for Swift's Verified Fan program, as 90% of the ticket inventory was sold in the first two days causing the system to crash. Ticketmaster canceled general public sales due "to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," Swift said in a statement last month.

Since the Ticketmaster debacle, a number of fans have filed a lawsuit, alleging the vendor broke antitrust laws and invoked unreasonable high ticket prices during the tour's pre-sale.

Ticketmaster apologized again on Monday and said the new tickets will be available before Christmas.

"We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced," Ticketmaster said on its website.

"Notified fans will receive their individual invite to submit their purchase request prior to Friday, Dec. 23. Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city."

