Mauna Loa lava stalls less than 2 miles from major highway in Hawaii

The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, continues to erupt from its northeast rift, on the Island of Hawaii, on November 30. The lava flow has stopped short of a major road. Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaiian officials said on Sunday they are breathing a sigh of relief that lava from the new eruption from the Mauna Loa volcano has slowed to the point that it will not cross the critical cross-island Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The lava flow had been poised to cut off an important transportation route on the Big Island, commonly known as Saddle Road, the main route between Hilo and Kona. Advertisement

The U.S. Geological Survey downgraded its alert level for Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, from a warning to a watch on Saturday.

"The significance of the continuing inflation while the flow field is inactive is not yet clear; it is common for eruptions to wax and wane or pause completely, but none of the eight recorded eruptions from Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone returned to high eruption rates after those rates decreased significantly," the agency said in its alert.

"Nevertheless, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor the current activity."

Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Administrator George Abcede called the slowing of the lava "really good news." Abcede and others in the department had been mapping out alternatives if the lava did cross the highway, all that would have added significant miles and time to move goods and services across the island.

For now, the lava's edge sits 1.9 miles from the busy thoroughfare.

Loss of the highway had been "a hot topic," said Miles Yoshioka, executive officer of the Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce.

"Different businesses are taking it to different levels," he said. "For our retailers and wholesalers and building material suppliers, they're preparing to build up the stock levels of their most needed goods and stock up their warehouses."