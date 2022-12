Singer Patti LaBelle was evacuated from a concert stage in Milwaukee after a bomb threat halted her performance. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Singer Patti LaBelle was evacuated from a concert stage in Milwaukee after a bomb threat halted her performance. The Christmas concert at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater was stopped Saturday night while the R&B legend was speaking to members of the audience. Two security officials ushered the 78 year old away and an announcement was made over the loudspeaker. Police cleared the building and K9 units searched but found no explosive devices on the premises.

"Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated," said Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. of the Milwaukee Police an email statement Saturday to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Investigators continued to sweep the building until early Sunday morning.

Allen later confirmed that there is no threat to the public at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Pabst Theater Group tweeted that it is working with artists to reschedule the concert.

"We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit," Pabst Theater Group said.

The Riverside Theater has a capacity of about 2,500 people and Saturday's concert was near capacity, witnesses said.