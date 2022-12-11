Advertisement
Dec. 11, 2022 / 6:59 PM

Church bus flips over in Houston leaving 1 in critical condition

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- One adult is in critical condition and several more are injured after a church bus carrying as many as 25 people flipped over in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

"There are no other life threatening injuries that we know of," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County told reporters.

Gonzalez said the accident happened outside of an apartment complex early Sunday afternoon. He estimated about 25 people were on the bus including children.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. It was near 90 Uvalde Rd. when it turned over, leaving some passengers partially outside of the bus and others pinned down by it.

Gonzalez said "most" of the passengers were brought to area hospitals and described the scene as "chaotic," according to ABC 13 in Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the bus was believed to be transporting 20 children and five adults from a church service when the accident happened. Some people may have been dropped off before the incident occurred.

"The rest are expected to survive their injuries, but again, that's still in flux because we have different people at different hospitals so we're trying to get a better handle on that just to make sure who was transported and their status," Gonzalez said, according to CBS News.

