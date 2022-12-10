Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2022 / 8:10 AM

Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings

By Don Jacobson

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Moscow, Idaho, are warning amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.

In a statement issued Friday, the Moscow Police Department said investigators probing the Nov. 13 slayings of the four University of Idaho students have been "monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case" and are troubled by "large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared."

Advertisement

The department also cited "harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties," warning that anyone found to be engaging in threats or harassment, "whether in person, online or otherwise needs to understand that they could be subjecting themselves to criminal charges."

In an accompanying video, Moscow Police Chief James Fry added, "People need to be careful," asserting harassment aimed at unnamed individuals involved in the case has been coming both online and in person.

RELATED Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths

"People could be charged, possibly, in the future if it reaches a point to where it's a criminal element," he said.

He urged people targeted by harassment to immediately call police to report the behavior.

Nearly a month after the predawn quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in an off-campus rental home, the case remains unsolved and continues to shake the rural college town. The four were found stabbed in their beds.

Advertisement

No suspects have yet been identified, and, despite hundreds of tips coming in to police, no motive has been established.

Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the slayings.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," they said. "At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public."

RELATED Police don't know if four murdered Idaho students were targeted

Fry said Friday an "amazing number" of tips had been generated by the request for information about the white car, which police are "vetting."

Read More

Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter

Latest Headlines

Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A cyberattack disrupted ticket sales at the New York Metropolitan Opera, which tweeted Friday that Lincoln Center is allowing them to sell tickets for select performances through its website.
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Workers at an Ohio factory that will produce electric vehicle batteries voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities for human rights violations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Russian forces abduct two Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant employees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement