U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2022 / 2:03 PM

Embattled L.A. council member sparks walkouts with return to meetings

By Simon Druker
Embattled Los Angeles City Council Member Kevin de Leon, pictured at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, sparked protests Friday when he returned to City Hall for the first time since a scandal over racist comments. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d1bd7851c576bc438b6fcf42ca9cef4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Embattled Los Angeles City Council Member Kevin de Leon, pictured at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, sparked protests Friday when he returned to City Hall for the first time since a scandal over racist comments. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Embattled councilman Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León ignited protests Friday with an unannounced return to City Hall and later was filmed fighting during a local holiday event.

Pandemonium broke out inside the Los Angeles City Council chambers in the morning after de León unexpectedly took his seat for a scheduled meeting -- his first appearance since October when he was caught on tape with two other council members making racist comments and suggesting manipulating the city redistricting process.

Council Member Nury Martinez resigned as a result of the incident, while de León, who was first elected in 2020, and Gil Cedillon have so far refused to follow suit, despite repeated calls to do so.

De Leon's sudden appearance prompted some council members to walk out while protestors also chided him outside of the meeting.

RELATED Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout

Councilman Mike Bonin left the meeting after de León arrived, as did fellow council members Nithya Raman and Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Los Angeles Police Department officers wearing riot gear were also present at one point.

City Council President Paul Krekorian called for a 10-minute recess which ended up lasting 45 minutes. By the time the meeting resumed, de León had left.

The Los Angeles city clerk on Friday approved a recall petition against de León, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures.

The council meeting wasn't the end of de León's troubles on Friday. A video later surfaced showing the him involved in a fight during a holiday event in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood -- part of the district de León represents.

He claimed in a Twitter post that he and two others "were violently and physically assaulted by self-proclaimed activists" at the event "to the dismay of a multitude of families and children who were there to celebrate a Christmas tree lighting and to receive toys and food."

RELATED L.A. City Council president resigns from post after racist remarks leaked

The short 10-second clip shows posted by activists shows de Leon grabbing a man and shoving him back towards a wall.

"What the video doesn't capture, most conveniently, is he thrusted his pelvis into me and then he head-butted me right into the head," de León said after the event. "When he head-butted me is when I grabbed him and put him on the table -- I held him on the table there for maybe five to 10 seconds."

L.A. City Council member resigns from office over racist remarks

Latest Headlines

University of California, striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
University of California, striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The University of California and striking academic workers have agreed to third-party mediation in a high-stakes labor dispute that has been ongoing for nearly a month.
Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Cleanup efforts were underway Saturday following a rupture of the Keystone XL Pipeline that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of crude oil into an area of northern Kansas.
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Colonel Joseph Kittinger, who held the world record for the highest skydive for 52 years, died on Friday at the age of 94.
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit have released surveillance video of a shooting incident this week outside of a downtown hotel that resulted in serious injuries to four men.
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Moscow, Idaho, are warning amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
