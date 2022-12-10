Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Cleanup underway in Kansas following oil Keystone pipeline rupture

By Simon Druker
A file photo from 2012 shows piping to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the Gulf of Mexico stacked at a storage yard in Oklahoma. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA
A file photo from 2012 shows piping to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the Gulf of Mexico stacked at a storage yard in Oklahoma. File Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Cleanup efforts were underway Saturday following a rupture of the Keystone XL Pipeline that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of crude oil into an area of northern Kansas.

Officials estimated 14,000 barrels of oil were released into Mill Creek, a waterway located 3 miles east of Washington, Kansas, and about 170 miles northwest of Kansas City along the Kansas-Nebraska border.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday no drinking water has been affected by the rupture on late Wednesday -- the largest in the pipeline's history. The agency is providing oversight and containment while the cleanup operations being performed by the pipeline's Canadian owner, TC Energy, based in Vancouver.

The oil discharge into empty pasture land in Mill Creek did not impact the Little Blue River or local drinking water wells, and limited potential impacts to surrounding farmlands, the EPA said in one of several situation updates issued Friday.

Advertisement

TC Energy initiated a shutdown around 8 p.m. CST on Wednesday after a drop in pressure was detected.

About three miles of surface water in Mill Creek was impacted and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory warning residents to not enter the creek and keep livestock, pets, and children out of the waterway.

RELATED Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas

The leak in the 12-year-old crude oil pipeline is bigger than initial estimates. The amount of oil spilled is larger than from 22 previous leaks combined, EPA officials said. The 14,000 barrels equates to approximately 588,000 gallons.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective order on Thursday, requiring TC Energy to determine the root cause of the oil spill, review 10 years of inspections and create a remedial work plan that assesses future risks along the remainder of the line.

The 2,687-mile hazardous liquid pipeline system runs between Hardisty, Alberta, and Patoka, Ill., and Port Arthur, Texas, bringing Canadian crude oil to American refineries.

RELATED Tanker truck crashes, spilling thousands of gallons of gasoline in Pennsylvania

The damaged section of the pipeline remained shut down Saturday and may "not be operated" until authorized by the EPA, the agency said.

As of Friday afternoon, TC Energy said it was increasing the number of its personnel on the ground to around 100 people, including "multiple vacuum trucks" and booms to help recover the crude oil.

Advertisement

The company has also set up continuous air quality monitoring systems.

Read More

House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions

Latest Headlines

University of California. striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
University of California. striking academic workers agree to labor mediation
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The University of California and striking academic workers have agreed to third-party mediation in a high-stakes labor dispute that has been ongoing for nearly a month.
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Skydiving legend Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Colonel Joseph Kittinger, who held the world record for the highest skydive for 52 years, died on Friday at the age of 94.
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit have released surveillance video of a shooting incident this week outside of a downtown hotel that resulted in serious injuries to four men.
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Moscow, Idaho, are warning amateur detectives and Internet sleuths against harassing or threatening people surrounding the unsolved slayings of four college students in the city.
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kari Lake, the controversial Republican candidate who lost her race for governor of Arizona, filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn the results of the election.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
Baby has surgery after parents lose fight to block 'vaccinated blood' transfusions
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
WTO says Trump steel, aluminum tariffs broke rules
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement