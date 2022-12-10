Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash released on bail

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The driver who crashed his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple store last month, killing one man and injuring 18 others, has been released on bail, officials confirmed.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, Mass., was released after posting a $100,000 bond, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz told WCVB-TV on Friday.

Rein was ordered not to drive and his license was suspended his license, and as part of his bail conditions, he is not allowed to leave the state without the court's permission and may not contact any victims, WBZ-TV reported.

Rein was charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after he drove his vehicle through the Apple store in Hingham, Mass., on Nov. 19, killing Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, drove through a plate glass window at the front of the store and struck 18 people inside, pinning some of them against the wall.

He told police that his foot became stuck on the gas pedal as he drove through the parking lot. He tried to brake but was unable to.

MassLive reported that Rein took a voluntary breathalyzer test at the police station, which showed a read of 0.00%. He also said that he had no medical concerns that he knew of.

Rein's defense attorney called the crash an "unfortunate accident."