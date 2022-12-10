Detroit police release surveillance video of hotel shooting that injured 4

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Detroit have released surveillance video of a shooting incident this week outside of a downtown hotel that resulted in serious injuries to four men.

Detroit Police Chief James White showed the footage at a Friday news conference and told reporters the drive-by shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict between two groups that began elsewhere.

"We will be relentless in our pursuit of the suspect," White said. "We will not stop until we get this person in custody before they strike again. Plain and simple."

The four men were injured late Thursday near the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in downtown Detroit. Police said the suspect or suspects opened fire on the men as they exited a vehicle in front of the hotel after following them from another undisclosed location.

The video released Friday shows chaos erupting the suspect vehicle drives by the victims' SUV and someone inside opens fire. Three men inside the victims' vehicle then get out, with one appearing to return fire, and begin to run from the scene.

The video shows them getting back into the car, which had begun rolling down the street during the shooting, and then jumping back out. One man appears to be holding up another man who is walking with a limp.

White said two of the victims were injured severely and had undergone surgery, but are expected to survive. All of the victims are between the ages of 18-30.

Three weapons were recovered from the victims' vehicle and witnesses are being questioned, he added.

"This shooting is another example of the senseless violence all of the country, all over the city, fighting and arguments that are ending in gunfire for no good reason," White said.