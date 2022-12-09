Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations

1/5

The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned over 40 individuals and entities for human rights abuses and corruption. Sanctioned individuals include security officials who are alleged to have been involved in the killing of protestors. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday announced sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities linked to human rights abuses and corruption across the world. The Treasury Department said in a statement it sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities "connected to corruption or human rights abuse across nine countries" in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day. Advertisement

"Over the past year, Treasury has made combatting corruption and serious human rights abuse a top priority, including through the use of financial sanctions and addressing vulnerabilities in the U.S. and international financial systems. By exposing the egregious behavior of these actors, we can help disrupt their activities, dismantle their networks, and starve them of resources," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

Sanctioned individuals and entities include:

Ali Akbar Javidan, the commander of the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (LEF) in Iran's Kermanshah province has overseen security forces that have killed protestors.

Ebrahim Kouchakzaei, whois alleged to have been responsible for the rape of a 15-year-old girl while serving as LEF commander in Iran's Sistine and Baluchistan Province.

Advertisement

Karim Keita, the son of Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and former president of the Security and Defense Commission of Mali's National Assembly. He is alleged to have engaged in corruption and embezzlement prior to the overthrow of his father's government in 2020.

RELATED Treasury sanctions businessman for leading Iran sanctions evasion network

Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the Filipino founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) religious movement, who was indicted in United States federal court for sex trafficking.

Ministry of State Security Border Guard General Bureau, a North Korean security entity responsible for forced labor and other human rights violations.

Kim Myong Chol, the Paris-based head of the North Korean animation company SEK Studio, which has been accused of subcontracting labor from the studio to clients in other nations.

Deepak Jadhav, the India-based director of Funsaga Pte Ltd., who has entered into a contract with SEK Studio to produce an animation project.

Oscar Rolando Castro, the Salvadorian Minister of Labor, accused of engaging in corruption and misappropriation of funds for his personal enrichment.

Russian Federation Presidential Administration officials Oleg Yuryevich Nesterov and Yevgeniy Radionovich Kim who were involved in the implementation of filtration points in Russian-occupied Ukraine.