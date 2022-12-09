Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned over 40 individuals and entities for human rights abuses and corruption. Sanctioned individuals include security officials who are alleged to have been involved in the killing of protestors. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR
The Department of the Treasury has sanctioned over 40 individuals and entities for human rights abuses and corruption. Sanctioned individuals include security officials who are alleged to have been involved in the killing of protestors. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STR

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday announced sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities linked to human rights abuses and corruption across the world.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities "connected to corruption or human rights abuse across nine countries" in recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day.

Advertisement

"Over the past year, Treasury has made combatting corruption and serious human rights abuse a top priority, including through the use of financial sanctions and addressing vulnerabilities in the U.S. and international financial systems. By exposing the egregious behavior of these actors, we can help disrupt their activities, dismantle their networks, and starve them of resources," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

Sanctioned individuals and entities include:

RELATED U.S. sanctions Chinese fishing companies, ships for human rights abuses

Ali Akbar Javidan, the commander of the Law Enforcement Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran (LEF) in Iran's Kermanshah province has overseen security forces that have killed protestors.

Ebrahim Kouchakzaei, whois alleged to have been responsible for the rape of a 15-year-old girl while serving as LEF commander in Iran's Sistine and Baluchistan Province.

Advertisement

Karim Keita, the son of Mali's former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and former president of the Security and Defense Commission of Mali's National Assembly. He is alleged to have engaged in corruption and embezzlement prior to the overthrow of his father's government in 2020.

RELATED Treasury sanctions businessman for leading Iran sanctions evasion network

Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, the Filipino founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC) religious movement, who was indicted in United States federal court for sex trafficking.

Ministry of State Security Border Guard General Bureau, a North Korean security entity responsible for forced labor and other human rights violations.

Kim Myong Chol, the Paris-based head of the North Korean animation company SEK Studio, which has been accused of subcontracting labor from the studio to clients in other nations.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Haitian senator and former senator for alleged drug offenses

Deepak Jadhav, the India-based director of Funsaga Pte Ltd., who has entered into a contract with SEK Studio to produce an animation project.

Oscar Rolando Castro, the Salvadorian Minister of Labor, accused of engaging in corruption and misappropriation of funds for his personal enrichment.

Russian Federation Presidential Administration officials Oleg Yuryevich Nesterov and Yevgeniy Radionovich Kim who were involved in the implementation of filtration points in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of power.
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An airplane carrying WNBA star and Olympian Brittney Griner landed at the military's Kelly Field in San Antonio on Friday morning after her one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia the day before.
FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has ordered phone companies to stop carrying robocalls related to known student loan scams.
N.J. man sentenced for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
N.J. man sentenced for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling millions of dollars' worth of unregistered pesticide products that he falsely claimed was a disinfectant against COVID-19.
Florida lawmaker behind 'Don't Say Gay' law resigns following fraud charges
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Florida lawmaker behind 'Don't Say Gay' law resigns following fraud charges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Florida state Republican lawmaker behind the so-called Don't Say Gay legislation resigned a day after a grand jury indicted him for scheming to defraud the federal government of tens of thousands of COVID-19-relief d
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law.
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a May subpoena ordering the former president to return all classified records in his possession.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement