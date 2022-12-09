Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Producer prices increase 0.3% in November

By Clyde Hughes
Anthony Larkin, meat manager of the Richmond Heights Schnucks Market, places boxes of stuffing near the turkey freezer section in Richmond Heights, Missouri on November 15, The Labor Department said producer prices rose 0.3% in November. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fc97e58fe943056686963e57a0709fd7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anthony Larkin, meat manager of the Richmond Heights Schnucks Market, places boxes of stuffing near the turkey freezer section in Richmond Heights, Missouri on November 15, The Labor Department said producer prices rose 0.3% in November. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases, according to a new report from the Labor Department on Friday.

It marked the third consecutive month the index increased by 0.3% after being flat in August and increasing by 0.4% in July.

Advertisement

The report, which comes ahead of the consumer price index scheduled for Tuesday, said the food index increased by 3.3% in November, catapulted by a 38% rise in wholesale vegetable prices.

Excluding the more volatile food and energy index, the core PPI increased 0.4% in November and 6.2% from 2021, compared to a 6.6% increase in October.

RELATED Wholesale price increase pulls back, stoking hopes of inflation peak

The index for final demand services increased 0.4% in November after moving up 0.1% in October.

"About one-third of the November rise in the index for final demand services can be traced to prices for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services, which jumped 11.3%," the report said.

"The indexes for machinery and vehicle wholesaling, loan services, fuels and lubricants retailing, portfolio management, and long-distance motor carrying also moved higher."

Advertisement

The index for final demand goods rose 0.1% last month following a 0.6% rise in October.

"The November advance in prices for final demand goods was led by a 38.1% jump in the index for fresh and dry vegetables," the report said. "Prices for chicken eggs; meats; canned, cooked, smoked, or prepared poultry; and tobacco products also moved higher.

"Conversely, the gasoline index fell 6%. Prices for diesel fuel, residential natural gas, and primary basic organic chemicals also declined."

RELATED Inflation has candy prices up a scary amount ahead of Halloween

The rising number and inflation will likely encourage the Federal Reserve to keep increasing interest rates by its next meeting. An expected 0.5 percentage point hike would in increase the benchmark borrowing rates to a range of 4.25%-4.5%.

Read More

Biden targets 'junk fees' to fight inflation ahead of midterms

Latest Headlines

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of power.
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Brittney Griner lands in U.S. after prisoner exchange with Russia
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An airplane carrying WNBA star and Olympian Brittney Griner landed at the military's Kelly Field in San Antonio on Friday morning after her one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia the day before.
FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FCC orders phone companies to block student loan scam robocalls
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has ordered phone companies to stop carrying robocalls related to known student loan scams.
N.J. man sentenced for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
N.J. man sentenced for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling millions of dollars' worth of unregistered pesticide products that he falsely claimed was a disinfectant against COVID-19.
Florida lawmaker behind 'Don't Say Gay' law resigns following fraud charges
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Florida lawmaker behind 'Don't Say Gay' law resigns following fraud charges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Florida state Republican lawmaker behind the so-called Don't Say Gay legislation resigned a day after a grand jury indicted him for scheming to defraud the federal government of tens of thousands of COVID-19-relief d
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A judge in San Antonio has thrown out a lawsuit filed against a Texas abortion provider who intentionally violated a controversial state abortion law.
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a May subpoena ordering the former president to return all classified records in his possession.
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Michael Flynn testified Thursday before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating Republican attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement