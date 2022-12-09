Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 4:18 PM

Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says

By Patrick Hilsman
1/3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging U.S. residents to get flu vaccine amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3932fe75a3aa7365a20999993b340961/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging U.S. residents to get flu vaccine amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are spiking across the United States, according to weekly figures released Friday by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"So far this season, there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 7,300 deaths from flu," according to the CDC's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.

Advertisement

Seven influenza pediatric deaths were reported over the past week, while the number of flu-related hospitalizations increased since last week's figures were released.

The cumulative hospitalization rate tracked by the Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network is the highest number recorded in the 48th week of a year since the 2010-2011 season.

RELATED Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va

The CDC said 25,906 patients were admitted to hospitals with influenza in the past week, and data shows that all viruses collected and studied this season have been susceptible to antivirals.

Data from the Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network shows that 7.2% of patient visits reported through the system were due to respiratory illnesses that include fever, cough and sore throat. The figure is significantly higher than the national baseline of 2.5%.

While the percentage of visits for respiratory illnesses reported for people age 24 and younger decreased over the past week, the percentage increased among people above age 25.

Advertisement

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities also have seen a spike in respiratory illnesses, with 5.4% of 14,321 facilities covered by the program reporting at least one influenza case among residents.

The CDC is urging citizens to get flu vaccinations to protect themselves and help control the spread of influenza.

Meanwhile COVID-19 is surging in many communities, with 13.7% of Americans now living in communities with a high COVID-19 infection designation. New York State heath officials sent a letter to school districts urging a return to indoor masking.

RELATED Nebraska's 13th bird flu case brings 1.8 million chickens to slaughter

Los Angeles County health officials warned the public that if current trends continue, it is likely that an indoor mask mandate will be reimposed.

Read More

Dr. Anthony Fauci ends 50 years in government marked by AIDS, COVID-19 crises

Latest Headlines

AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A cyberattack disrupted ticket sales at the New York Metropolitan Opera, which tweeted Friday that Lincoln Center is allowing them to sell tickets for select performances through its website.
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Workers at an Ohio factory that will produce electric vehicle batteries voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced on Friday after he plead guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities for human rights violations.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement